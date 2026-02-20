Connect with us
U2 Returns With 'Days of Ash' EP, Featuring Tribute to Renée Good and Powerful Protest Songs

Artist in Focus

Irish rock icons U2 have surprise-released a six-track EP titled Days of Ash, marking their first substantial collection of original music since their 2017 album Songs of Experience. The digital-only EP arrived on Ash Wednesday, symbolically aligning its themes with reflection, mourning, and resilience.

The release signals a creative resurgence for the legendary band, offering emotionally charged songs that tackle global unrest, personal loss, and social injustice. Produced by longtime collaborator Jacknife Lee, the EP stands apart as a standalone project, with the band confirming that these tracks will not appear on their upcoming full-length album.

Tribute Song ‘American Obituary’ Honors Renée Good

The U2 EP opens with “American Obituary,” a somber yet powerful tribute to Renee Good, a Minneapolis woman whose death inspired widespread grief and reflection. Frontman Bono described the track as both an expression of fury and sorrow.

According to Bono, the song is not only about one individual, Renee Good, but also about broader questions surrounding justice, accountability, and societal responsibility. The emotionally charged lyrics and dramatic instrumentation reflect the band’s long-standing tradition of blending music with activism.

The track has drawn comparisons to classic protest songs and reinforces U2’s reputation as artists unafraid to address political and humanitarian issues.

 

Global Themes Highlight Conflict, Resistance, and Hope

Beyond its opening tribute, U2’s Days of Ash expands its scope to include stories and struggles from around the world. Several songs reference victims of violence and political unrest in regions such as Iran, Gaza, Ukraine, and Israel.

One standout track, “Song of the Future,” honors young Iranian protester Sarina Esmailzadeh and reflects on youth resistance movements and their tragic consequences. Meanwhile, the EP’s closing track, “Yours Eternally,” features a collaboration with Ed Sheeran and Ukrainian musician Taras Topolia, symbolizing artistic unity amid global conflict.

These international perspectives underscore U2’s enduring commitment to using music as a platform for awareness and empathy.

A Temporary Chapter Before a More Joyful Album

Despite the EP’s somber tone, Bono reassured fans that brighter music is on the horizon. He confirmed that the band is currently working on a new full-length album with a much more celebratory and optimistic mood.

“These songs couldn’t wait,” Bono explained, emphasizing their urgency and emotional relevance. He described Days of Ash as a reflection of current global realities — a creative response to uncertain times.

Drummer Larry Mullen Jr. echoed that sentiment, noting that the band has always been driven by purpose rather than trends. He expressed confidence that the new songs stand among their strongest work.

Renewed Purpose Reinforces U2’s Legacy

Following nearly a decade without releasing an original song collection, Days of Ash demonstrates that U2 remains artistically relevant and emotionally engaged. The EP reconnects the band with its activist roots while reminding fans of music’s power to reflect and influence the world.

With lyric videos already released and a short documentary accompanying “Yours Eternally” set to premiere, U2’s latest project represents more than just new music — it marks a renewed statement of intent.

As the band prepares for its next full album, Days of Ash stands as a powerful reminder that U2’s voice remains as urgent and vital as ever.

