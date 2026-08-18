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Drake Just Gave Ella Langley the Ultimate Co-Sign and Fans Want a Country-Rap Hit

Drake Just Ella Langley the Ultimate Co-Sign and Fans Want a Country-Rap Hit Goated Pen

Country Music

Drake Just Gave Ella Langley the Ultimate Co-Sign and Fans Want a Country-Rap Hit

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Drake has praised Ella Langley’s songwriting as “goated,” sending fans into overdrive with demands for an unexpected country-rap collaboration.

Drake may have just sparked one of the most unexpected music collaborations fans want to see.

The rap superstar jumped into Ella Langley’s Instagram comments over the weekend, praising the country singer’s songwriting with two words that immediately sent social media into a frenzy: “Goated pen.”

The comment appeared on Langley’s post recapping her recent Texas performances. With thousands of likes piling onto Drake’s response, fans quickly turned their attention toward one possibility: a Drake and Ella Langley collaboration.

And the timing could hardly be better.

Drake Becomes an “Ella Fella”

Langley, who has emerged as one of country music’s biggest new stars, had already shown her appreciation for Drake just hours before his Instagram shoutout.

On Saturday, Aug. 15, the singer posted a TikTok of herself rapping along to Drake and Lil Wayne’s “HYFR (Hell Ya Fucking Right)”, the 2011 track from Drake’s acclaimed Take Care album.

Ella Langley delivered Lil Wayne’s chorus with impressive familiarity, prompting one fan to joke that she was “country by profession, Young Money by heart.”

Drake’s subsequent “Goated pen” comment only intensified speculation that the two artists could eventually work together.

Fans wasted little time demanding a collaboration, with comments ranging from “We need that collab” to pleas directly addressed to Drake.

Ella Langley Is Already Crossing Genre Lines

A Drake collaboration would not be Ella Langley’s first trip outside traditional country territory.

The 27-year-old previously joined forces with rapper BigXthaPlug on “Hell at Night,” a Platinum-certified track that reached No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2025.

That crossover success makes a potential Drake-Langley collaboration far less far-fetched than it might initially appear.

Langley has also worked with major country names including Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert and Riley Green, while her recent collaboration with Koe Wetzel on “Jaded” has further expanded her profile.

Drake, meanwhile, has occasionally flirted with country-influenced sounds, although he has never fully committed to the genre. His willingness to experiment could make a meeting with Langley particularly intriguing.

“Choosin’ Texas” Is Still Dominating

The biggest reason a Drake-Ella Langley collaboration is generating so much excitement is simple: Langley is currently one of the hottest artists in music.

Ella Langley’s breakout hit “Choosin’ Texas” continued its remarkable run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching an 18th week atop the chart on the Aug. 22 chart.

That puts the song among the longest-running No. 1 hits in Billboard history.

Langley has also achieved a rare chart feat by simultaneously topping the Billboard Hot 100 and the country-focused Country Airplay chart.

Her sophomore album, Dandelion, released in April, has added even more fuel to her momentum. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after earning 169,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate.

Drake Has Already Been Spinning Her Music

Another intriguing connection links the two stars.

Drake reportedly played “Choosin’ Texas” while DJing at a Houston club in July, suggesting his admiration for Langley may go beyond a casual social-media shoutout.

Now that he has publicly praised her songwriting, fans are wondering whether the next step could be a studio session.

Langley begins the second leg of her Dandelion Tour in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Aug. 20, with dates continuing through Halloween.

For now, no Drake-Ella Langley collaboration is confirmed. But after Drake publicly declared her pen “goated,” the pressure from fans for a country-meets-hip-hop blockbuster is already getting loud.

  • Drake Just Ella Langley the Ultimate Co-Sign and Fans Want a Country-Rap Hit Goated Pen
  • Drake Just Ella Langley the Ultimate Co-Sign and Fans Want a Country-Rap Hit Goated Pen

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