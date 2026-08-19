Despite the legal dispute, Ellie Goulding is moving forward with new music. The singer is preparing to release her sixth studio album, I Know Too Much, on September 4.

Ellie Goulding is taking her former managers to court, alleging they failed to reveal that their management company was owned by Live Nation while steering her toward business deals with the entertainment giant.

The British pop star has filed a legal claim in the U.K. against former managers Ben Mawson and Ed Millett, along with TaP Management’s parent company, HNOE, accusing them of breaching their duties to her during a seven-year management relationship.

The lawsuit centers on an alleged conflict of interest involving Live Nation, which acquired control of HNOE before eventually taking full ownership.

Goulding Claims She Was Never Told About Live Nation Ownership

According to the claim, Ellie Goulding was represented by TaP Management from 2018 until 2025, with Ben Mawson and Ed Millett receiving a 20% management commission.

During that period, Goulding entered into agreements involving companies within the Live Nation group covering areas including concert touring, merchandise and a documentary film.

The singer alleges that she was not properly informed that Live Nation had ownership and control of the company managing her career.

Ellie Goulding’s legal filing argues that the undisclosed relationship created a fundamental conflict because her managers allegedly had financial and contractual incentives to maintain her business relationships with Live Nation.

The claim alleges that Mawson and Millett had a personal interest in transactions between Goulding and Live Nation companies that could conflict with their responsibility to secure the most favorable commercial arrangements for their client.

Live Nation Took Full Control of TaP’s Parent Company

The dispute goes back more than a decade. Live Nation acquired a 50.1% stake in HNOE in 2015 before completing its acquisition of the company several years later.

Following the full acquisition, Mawson became HNOE’s CEO, while both Mawson and Millett reportedly became subject to reporting arrangements connected to Live Nation’s leadership.

Ellie Goulding’s lawsuit argues that this structure meant her managers were not operating with complete independence when negotiating deals involving Live Nation.

The claim further alleges that contractual obligations prevented the managers from encouraging artists to reduce or end business relationships with Live Nation or its affiliates.

That provision is central to Goulding’s argument that her managers’ interests could have conflicted with her own.

The Singer Is Seeking Damages

Goulding is seeking equitable compensation and/or damages for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty, along with other related relief.

Live Nation itself has not been named as a defendant in the claim.

Representatives for Mawson and Millett, as well as Live Nation representatives, did not immediately respond to requests for comment cited in reports about the lawsuit.

The allegations have not been proven in court, and the defendants will have an opportunity to respond to Goulding’s claims.

Goulding Moves Into New Era After TaP Split

The legal battle follows the end of Ellie Goulding’s long relationship with TaP Management.

She joined the company in 2018, when its roster included major artists such as Dua Lipa and Lana Del Rey. During her time with the firm, Goulding released Brightest Blue in 2020 and Higher Than Heaven in 2023.

Reports emerged in January that Goulding and TaP had separated after years of working together, although accounts of who initiated the split differed.

Ellie Goulding has since returned to Sarah Stennett for management and WME for worldwide representation, setting the stage for a new phase in her career.

New Album Adds Another Twist

Despite the legal dispute, Ellie Goulding is moving forward with new music.

The singer is preparing to release her sixth studio album, I Know Too Much, on September 4.

The timing makes the lawsuit particularly significant as Ellie Goulding enters a fresh chapter professionally, separate from the management team that guided much of her career over the past decade.

The case could ultimately shine a much wider spotlight on the increasingly complex relationships between artists, management companies, promoters and major entertainment corporations—and raise questions about how transparently potential conflicts of interest must be disclosed to performers.