Ariana Grande Shines at MTV VMAs 2025, Wins Video of the Year Amid Iconic Performances

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) brought the house down Sunday night with a glittering celebration of music’s biggest names, emotional tributes, and history-making wins. At the center of it all was Ariana Grande, who closed the night by taking home Video of the Year for her hit single “Brighter Days Ahead.”

Hosted by LL Cool J, the show packed equal parts nostalgia and fresh energy. The night featured a lineup of powerhouse performances, moving honors, and moments that had fans lighting up social media in real time.







Ariana Grande’s Big Night

Ariana Grande, who earlier presented the Video Vanguard Award to Mariah Carey, returned to the stage later to accept her own major honor. Beaming with emotion, she thanked her fans and collaborators, calling the win “a reminder of why we create music in the first place — to connect, to heal, and to celebrate life together.”

Her acceptance capped a memorable night for female pop stars, with both Grande and Carey receiving standing ovations.

Legendary Honors and Firsts

The VMAs also recognized legends across genres.

Ricky Martin made history as the first recipient of the Latin Icon Award, after delivering a fiery main-stage performance that had the audience on its feet.

Busta Rhymes was honored with the Rock the Bells Visionary Award, cementing his legacy as a trailblazer in hip-hop.

Mariah Carey, introduced by Grande, received the Video Vanguard Award, celebrating her decades-long career and influence across pop and R&B.

Perhaps the most emotional tribute of the evening came when Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, alongside YUNGBLUD and Nuno Bettencourt, honored the late Ozzy Osbourne. Their guitar-shredding performance brought down the house in memory of the “Prince of Darkness,” who passed away earlier this year.

Show-Stopping Performances

The performances were as star-studded as the awards themselves. Lady Gaga once again proved why she remains one of music’s most dynamic live acts, dazzling the crowd with a visually electric set. Rising star Sabrina Carpenter brought youthful energy, while J Balvin infused Latin rhythms into the show.

From pop divas to rock legends, the night celebrated the full spectrum of music’s evolution.

With emotional tributes, unforgettable performances, and historic wins, the 2025 MTV VMAs proved once again why they remain one of music’s most anticipated nights of the year. Ariana Grande’s Video of the Year victory was the perfect finale to a show that honored icons of the past while spotlighting the stars of today and tomorrow.