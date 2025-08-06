Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Lady Gaga and Sabrina Carpenter Dominate 2025 MTV VMAs Nominations

Lady Gaga and Sabrina Carpenter Dominate 2025 MTV VMAs Nominations

MTV Video Music Awards

Lady Gaga and Sabrina Carpenter Dominate 2025 MTV VMAs Nominations

Among the major categories, “Die With a Smile” by Gaga and Mars is up for Video of the Year, facing stiff competition from Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild,” and The Weeknd and Playboi Carti’s “Timeless.” This marks a potential changing of the guard, as Taylor Swift, who has dominated the Video of the Year category for the past three years, is notably absent from this year’s nominees.
Sound Plunge
Published on

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) are shaping up to be a night of intense competition and historic showdowns, with Lady Gaga leading the pack with 12 nominations. The pop icon’s powerhouse album Mayhem and chart-topping collaborations with Bruno Mars, including the smash hit “Die With a Smile,” have placed her in a prime position to sweep the awards on September 7 at UBS Arena in New York.

Bruno Mars follows closely with 11 nods, while Kendrick Lamar, a VMA veteran, stands strong with 10 nominations, thanks to his critically acclaimed track “Not Like Us.” Sabrina Carpenter, riding high on the success of her viral hit “Manchild” and her album Short n’ Sweet, has earned an impressive eight nominations, tying with K-Pop sensation ROSÉ.



This year’s Artist of the Year category is a star-studded battlefield. Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Morgan Wallen, and The Weeknd will vie for the coveted Moonman. Notably, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, who are tied for the most VMA wins at 30 apiece, have only one nomination each this year, signaling a shift in the VMA landscape as a new wave of artists like Sabrina Carpenter and ROSÉ emerge as frontrunners.

Among the major categories, “Die With a Smile” by Gaga and Mars is up for Video of the Year, facing stiff competition from Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild,” and The Weeknd and Playboi Carti’s “Timeless.” This marks a potential changing of the guard, as Taylor Swift, who has dominated the Video of the Year category for the past three years, is notably absent from this year’s nominees.

The MTV VMAs have expanded their genre-specific categories, introducing Best Country Artist. Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson are among the nominees. Additionally, categories like Best K-Pop, Best Afrobeats, and Best Latin continue to highlight the global influence of non-Western artists.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Video Music Awards (@vmas)

Ariana Grande’s visual epic “brighter days ahead” is competing in both Video of the Year and Best Long Form Video, a category that has historically honored groundbreaking projects like Beyoncé’s Lemonade and Taylor Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film.

Fan voting is now open across 19 categories, allowing audiences to play a direct role in determining the night’s big winners. For the first time, voting incentives through Instagram interactions and daily “Power Hour” sessions are driving unprecedented fan engagement.

With the show airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+, the 2025 MTV VMAs ( MTV Video Music Awards) are poised to deliver record-breaking viewership and social media buzz. Whether Gaga will close the gap on Swift and Beyoncé’s all-time wins, or if newcomers like Sabrina Carpenter will steal the spotlight, this year’s VMAs promises unforgettable moments.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

OpenAI GPT-5 Is Here—And It Might Be the Most Powerful AI Yet Sam Altman AGI

GPT-5 Is Here—And It Might Be the Most Powerful AI Yet
By August 7, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Antarctica Rescue Mission: How a 20-Hour Flight Saved 3 U.S. Researchers From the Edge of the World

Antarctica Rescue Mission: How a 20-Hour Flight Saved 3 U.S. Researchers From the Edge of the World
By August 7, 2025
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton’ to Hit Theaters for 10th Anniversary Celebration

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton’ to Hit Theaters for 10th Anniversary Celebration
By August 7, 2025
‘The Pickup’ Review: Eddie Murphy Can’t Save This Wobbly Action Comedy Pete Davidson Amazon MGM

‘The Pickup’ Review: Eddie Murphy Can’t Save This Wobbly Action Comedy
By August 7, 2025
Japan Marks 80th Anniversary of Hiroshima Bombing as Global Threats Shift Its Pacifist Path

Japan Marks 80th Anniversary of Hiroshima Bombing as Global Threats Shift Its Pacifist Path
By August 7, 2025
Zoho Launches Singapore Edition of Zoho Books to Simplify GST Compliance and E-Invoicing for Businesses

Zoho Launches Singapore Edition of Zoho Books to Simplify GST Compliance and E-Invoicing for Businesses
By August 6, 2025
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Boosts Rural Development with Project SHINE Initiatives in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Boosts Rural Development with Project SHINE Initiatives in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh
By August 6, 2025
Beyond Key Joins Databricks Partner Ecosystem to Supercharge Data and AI Innovation

Beyond Key Joins Databricks Partner Ecosystem to Supercharge Data and AI Innovation
By August 6, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
OpenAI GPT-5 Is Here—And It Might Be the Most Powerful AI Yet Sam Altman AGI

GPT-5 Is Here—And It Might Be the Most Powerful AI Yet
By August 7, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Sturgeon Moon 2025: Why This August Full Moon Is Twice as Nice

Sturgeon Moon 2025: Why This August Full Moon Is Twice as Nice
By August 7, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Instagram’s New 1,000-Follower Requirement to Go Live Sparks Backlash From Small Creators

Instagram’s New 1,000-Follower Requirement to Go Live Sparks Backlash From Small Creators
By August 4, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.

Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.
By August 4, 2025
Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle Justin Timberlake Shania Twain, Justin Bieber, and Avril Lavigne Bella Hadid Alec Baldwin

Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle
By August 1, 2025
Why Online Gaming Continues to Attract Stakeholders and Consumers Alike Online Gambling Casinos Slots iGaming

iGaming

Why Online Gaming Continues to Attract Stakeholders and Consumers Alike
New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge
Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images

E! News

Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images
To Top
Loading...