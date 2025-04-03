Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Trump Faces Copyright Lawsuit Over Use of Isaac Hayes’ Song at Rallies

Donald Trump Faces Copyright Lawsuit Over Use of Isaac Hayes’ Song at Rallies

Copyright

Trump Faces Copyright Lawsuit Over Use of Isaac Hayes’ Song at Rallies

Sound Plunge
Published on

A federal judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump must face a copyright lawsuit filed by the estate of Isaac Hayes over the alleged unauthorized use of the 1966 soul classic “Hold On, I’m Coming” at campaign events.

Judge Thomas Thrash Jr. denied Donald Trump’s request to dismiss the case, stating that while the Isaac Hayes estate’s complaint had issues, it still contained sufficient evidence to move forward. “I think that the second amended complaint — in spite of all its problems, and there are quite a few — adequately alleges ownership of the work,” Judge Thrash said during a court hearing on April 2, 2025.

Trump’s Legal Defense Falls Short

Donald Trump’s legal team had argued that the Isaac Hayes estate failed to prove it owned the rights to “Hold On, I’m Coming,” which was originally written by Isaac Hayes and David Porter and performed by Sam & Dave. They further claimed that the campaign’s use of the song did not constitute copyright infringement and that the case lacked merit.

However, Judge Thrash rejected these claims, allowing the lawsuit to proceed. Brittney Dobbins, an attorney representing the Isaac Hayes estate, welcomed the ruling. “We are pleased with today’s decision. The judge made the right call. Now, we are prepared to litigate this case on the merits,” she said.

Copyright and Trademark Claims Against Trump

The Isaac Hayes estate filed the lawsuit in summer 2024, accusing Donald Trump’s campaign of not only violating copyright laws but also federal trademark laws. According to the complaint, Trump’s repeated use of the song in campaign rallies and promotional videos gave the impression that Hayes’ estate endorsed Trump’s re-election bid.

This case is part of a larger trend of artists opposing Trump’s use of their music during political events. Over the past year, several high-profile musicians and their estates—including Beyoncé, Celine Dion, ABBA, and the Foo Fighters—have publicly objected to their songs being played at Trump rallies. Some issued cease-and-desist letters, while others took legal action.

The White Stripes also sued Trump for using their hit song “Seven Nation Army” without permission. However, the band voluntarily dropped the case after Trump won the 2024 election.

The Political Battle Over Music Rights

The lawsuit against Donald Trump raises broader questions about the unauthorized use of music in political campaigns. Artists and record labels frequently object when politicians use their songs without consent, arguing that it misrepresents their views and violates their intellectual property rights.

Historically, copyright law has made it difficult for artists to prevent politicians from using their music, as music licensing organizations like ASCAP and BMI often control public performance rights. However, this case could set a precedent if the Isaac Hayes estate succeeds in proving that Donald Trump’s campaign misused the song in a way that misled the public.

With the lawsuit moving forward, Trump’s legal team will now have to mount a defence against claims that his campaign improperly used a legendary soul anthem to promote his political agenda. The outcome could impact how future political campaigns handle copyrighted music—and whether artists have a stronger say in who gets to use their work.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Royal Air Force Engineers Criticized for Stealing Paddington Bear Statue RAF Michael Bond Daniel Heath and William Lawrence

Royal Air Force Engineers Criticized for Stealing Paddington Bear Statue
By April 3, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Three Convicted in Michael Schumacher Blackmail Case

Three Convicted in Michael Schumacher Blackmail Case
By April 3, 2025
Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion of the Christ’ Sequel Set to Begin Filming This Summer in Rome The Resurrection of the Christ Manuela Cacciamani, the CEO of Cinecittà Studios Randall Wallace Joe Rogan’s podcast Jim Caviezel

Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion of the Christ’ Sequel Set to Begin Filming This Summer in Rome
By April 3, 2025
David Fincher to Direct Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Sequel Written by Quentin Tarantino Netflix

David Fincher to Direct Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Sequel Written by Quentin Tarantino
By April 3, 2025
Brad Pitt’s Hands-On Role in Netflix’s Adolescence Philip Barantini Plan B productions Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham Owen Cooper

Brad Pitt’s Hands-On Role in Netflix’s Adolescence
By April 2, 2025
Parag Milk Foods Expands Product Line with High-Protein, Nutrient-Rich Offerings

Parag Milk Foods Expands Product Line with High-Protein, Nutrient-Rich Offerings
By April 3, 2025
Why the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World Are So Expensive Sony PlayStation Microsoft xBox

Why the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World Are So Expensive
By April 3, 2025
Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?

Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?
By April 2, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities Amazon Saheli Program Woman empowerment disabilities Youth4Jobs Foundation

Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities
By March 13, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Why the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World Are So Expensive Sony PlayStation Microsoft xBox

Why the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World Are So Expensive
By April 3, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Nintendo Direct to Reveal Switch 2 Details: Here’s What to Expect Nintendo Switch 2 launch

Nintendo Direct to Reveal Switch 2 Details: Here’s What to Expect
By April 2, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Elon Musk Sells X to xAI in a $33 Billion Deal

Elon Musk Sells X to xAI in a $33 Billion Deal
By March 29, 2025
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
By March 23, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?

Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?
By April 2, 2025
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall International Energy Agency IEA SUV Sales India

Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall
By March 18, 2025
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Mobile Phones

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral S-quire Doin That

Hip Hop/ Rap

NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral
To Top
Loading...