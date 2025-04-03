Connect with us

Global Stock Markets Plunge as Donald Trump Unveils Sweeping Tariffs

Trump Presidency

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
The global financial markets tumbled sharply on Thursday after former U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on U.S. trading partners. Investors were caught off guard by the scale of the new 10% baseline tariff on all imports, as well as higher country-specific tariffs, including a 34% tax on Chinese goods, 20% on European Union imports, and 24% on Japanese products.

Trump Tariffs Shockwaves Across Global Markets

The immediate reaction to the announcement was a significant stock market sell-off. Futures on the S&P 500, which allow investors to trade the index outside normal trading hours, dropped more than 3%. The Nasdaq Composite, heavily weighted with tech stocks, plunged over 4% in futures trading, while the Russell 2000, an index of smaller U.S. companies more vulnerable to economic fluctuations, lost more than 16% since its peak in November.

Asian stock markets also suffered major losses:

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell over 3%, deepening an ongoing correction.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slid nearly 2%.

South Korea’s KOSPI dropped sharply, reflecting fears about the impact on global supply chains.

Even gold prices surged 19% in the first three months of 2025, their biggest quarterly rise since 1986, as investors rushed to the precious metal as a safe haven.

Trump Tells NBC Not Joking about the Third-Term, Clashes with Putin

Analysts Call It a “Disaster”

Financial experts reacted with alarm to the unexpected Donald Trump tariff hikes. Peter Tchir, head of macro strategy at Academy Securities, called the announcement “shockingly high” and “inexplicable.” “This is a game changer, not only for the U.S. economy but for the global economy. Many countries will likely end up in a recession.” — Olu Sonola, Head of U.S. Economic Research at Fitch Ratings.

Market analysts had not anticipated such aggressive tariff levels, leaving investors struggling to assess the long-term impact on trade, corporate earnings, and consumer prices.

Economic Consequences: Inflation and Slowing Growth

The broad increase in tariffs is expected to drive up prices for American consumers while also hurting U.S. exporters, who may face retaliation from affected nations. “Trump is going to war with countries on this. It’s ridiculous. It shows no comprehension as to what he is doing to other countries. And it is going to hurt the U.S.” — Andrew Brenner, National Alliance Securities.

Since Donald Trump’s Tariff announcement, the U.S. dollar has weakened, and bond yields have fallen, signalling investor fears about slower economic growth rather than just higher inflation.

Japan and Europe Hit Hard

The announcement particularly shocked Japanese stock markets, where business leaders had hoped to avoid high tariffs due to Japan’s historically low trade barriers. Japanese automakers Toyota and Honda saw their stock prices plummet, with Toyota losing over 5% in a single day. European investors also reacted negatively to the news, as European Union exports now face a 20% tariff. Many EU leaders are expected to retaliate with their own tariffs on American goods, potentially sparking a trade war.

Investor Uncertainty Continues

With markets already volatile in recent weeks, the latest Trump tariff announcement has added even more uncertainty for investors, businesses, and policymakers. “Investors no longer see tariffs as a one-time event risk, but an always-present risk,” said Mandy Xu, head of derivatives market intelligence at Cboe Global Markets.

As analysts scramble to interpret the new policies, financial markets are likely to remain under pressure, with investors bracing for further trade tensions and potential global economic slowdown.


