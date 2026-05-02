Drake’s ‘Take Care’ Rolex Sells for $500K, Igniting Celebrity Watch Frenzy

The gold Rolex GMT-Master II, famously featured on the cover of Drake’s 2011 album Take Care, was sold by vintage watch dealer Wind Vintage. The sale price significantly exceeded its estimated market value, reportedly by as much as $500,000.

Why This Rolex Is So Valuable

The Rolex is more than just a luxury accessory, it’s a symbol of a defining era in Drake’s career. The Take Care album marked a turning point for the artist, solidifying his place among hip-hop’s elite and earning widespread critical acclaim.

Adding to its uniqueness, the Rolex watch features an engraving of Drake’s OVO (October’s Very Own) owl logo on the back, making it a rare piece of personalized memorabilia. The watch also appeared in the music video for “Marvin’s Room,” further cementing its cultural significance.

The Booming Celebrity Watch Market

Experts say the sale reflects a growing trend in the luxury collectibles market, where items linked to celebrities command premium prices.

According to industry insiders, demand for rare and historically significant watches has surged, driven by collectors seeking both investment opportunities and cultural artifacts. The rapid pace at which such items sell indicates a strong and expanding buyer base.

This particular sale underscores how pop culture and luxury goods increasingly intersect, with fans willing to pay top dollar for tangible connections to their favorite artists.

Drake’s Legacy and Luxury Lifestyle

Throughout his career, Drake has frequently referenced high-end watches and luxury living in his music, reinforcing his image as both a cultural icon and tastemaker. Lines referencing Rolex watches have become a recurring motif in his lyrics, symbolizing success and status.

With his upcoming album, Iceman, generating buzz ahead of its release, the timing of this sale only adds to the ongoing fascination with Drake’s brand and legacy.

The $500,000 price tag sets a new benchmark for music-related memorabilia, particularly within hip-hop culture. It signals that items tied to influential albums and defining moments can hold, and even exceed, traditional market value.

For collectors, the message is clear: authenticity, provenance, and cultural impact are now just as valuable as craftsmanship.