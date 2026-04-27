Drake ICEMAN album 2026: Kendrick Lamar diss references, Dr. Dre and DJ Khaled teases explained

With his new album ICEMAN set for release on 15 May 2026, Drake has released a full promotional zine through the official Iceman website, and the images inside are generating significant conversation across hip-hop fan communities.

The Iceman zine combines apparent visual nods to last year’s high-profile rap battle with more abstract mood-board imagery, leaving fans and critics parsing what the collection of photographs signals about the album’s thematic intentions.

The Dr. Dre image and what fans are reading into it

The single most discussed image from the zine features Dr. Dre at the Grammy Awards, captured in the act of high-fiving Lucian Grainge, chief executive of Universal Music Group. The significance of that pairing will not be lost on anyone following Drake’s ongoing legal dispute with UMG, or those familiar with the context of last year’s rap battle, during which Kendrick Lamar’s track Not Like Us achieved considerable commercial and awards success on the UMG label.

Superimposed above Lucian Grainge’s head in the image is a message sourced from Seattle First Baptist Church that reads: “Remember you are dust.” The combination of that specific pairing, Dr Dre and the UMG CEO, mid-celebration, with a phrase invoking mortality has struck many observers as pointed rather than coincidental.

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Tupac, Biggie, and the Taylor Made connection

A second image drawing attention features an extensive collage of photographs of Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G. For followers of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar dispute, the reference point is clear: Drake’s Taylor Made Freestyle interpolated an AI-generated version of Tupac’s voice, a move that drew significant criticism and a cease and desist from the Shakur estate at the time.

Whether the inclusion is a deliberate callback, a provocation, or simply visual texture remains open to interpretation, which, given Drake’s track record with promotional rollouts, may be entirely the point.

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DJ Khaled and an awkward memory

Among the more wryly comic inclusions is a photograph of Drake alongside DJ Khaled, in which Khaled holds a handwritten sign announcing that he has two Drake features on his forthcoming 2024 album. The image references an episode that played out publicly last year, when DJ Khaled promoted alleged collaborations with Drake that the Toronto artist publicly denied, forcing DJ Khaled to remove the posts in question. Its inclusion in Drake’s own promotional material suggests the moment has been reclaimed rather than forgotten.

What the zine signals about ICEMAN

Beyond the more pointed cultural references, the zine also includes imagery that reads as creative research and visual inspiration, abstract, experimental, and suggestive of an album with broader aesthetic ambitions than pure score-settling.

One image featuring a prominent red button has prompted speculation among fans that Drake may be holding back a significant reveal for the release itself.

ICEMAN arrives on 15 May 2026. Whether the zine represents genuine foreshadowing or carefully managed misdirection, it has achieved its immediate purpose, keeping Drake at the centre of the cultural conversation with three weeks still to go.