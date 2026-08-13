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JAY-Z and Kanye West’s ‘Watch the Throne’: The Wild Story Behind Hip-Hop’s Most Elusive Classic

JAY-Z and Kanye West Watch the Throne The Wild Story Hip-Hop Classic

Hip Hop/ Rap

JAY-Z and Kanye West’s ‘Watch the Throne’: The Wild Story Behind Hip-Hop’s Most Elusive Classic

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JAY-Z and Kanye West’s Watch the Throne was supposed to be a five-song EP. Instead, it became a globe-spanning blockbuster that was rewritten multiple times, nearly lost some of its biggest songs and left fans waiting years for a sequel that never arrived.

Few albums in modern Hip-Hop were surrounded by as much anticipation as JAY-Z and Kanye West’s Watch the Throne. Released in August 2011, the collaboration brought together two of rap’s biggest stars at a moment when both were operating at extraordinary creative levels.

But getting the album finished was anything but straightforward.

‘Watch the Throne’ Started as a Five-Song EP

When Kanye West first announced Watch the Throne in 2010, the project was described as a five-song EP with JAY-Z. The concept quickly expanded into a full-length album as the two artists realized they had far more to say.

The project also represented the culmination of a long musical relationship. West had initially established himself as one of JAY-Z’s producers before becoming a superstar rapper and producer in his own right.

For JAY-Z, however, the collaboration required both artists to be fully invested.

The album eventually took shape across London, Bath, Abu Dhabi, Sydney, Paris and New York, turning the recording process into a constantly moving creative laboratory.

Kanye, JAY-Z and Producers Chased Perfection

Producers including No I.D., Mike Dean, S1 and Hit-Boy contributed to the evolving sound, often working directly with the rappers in the studio.

S1 recalled arriving in London alongside West, No I.D. and Mike Dean before JAY-Z joined them. The sessions could move at astonishing speed, with JAY-Z sometimes developing flows and recording vocals within minutes of hearing a beat.

West approached the process differently, often experimenting with vocal patterns before refining lyrics.

But the collaboration was also famously meticulous.

By July 2011, JAY-Z revealed that the version being prepared for release was actually the third major iteration of the album. Earlier versions had been abandoned as the duo continued to rewrite and record.

Even “H.A.M.”, the project’s first single, was ultimately pushed onto the deluxe edition.

How ‘Otis’ and ‘Murder to Excellence’ Happened

Some of the album’s most memorable moments emerged almost accidentally.

No I.D. challenged West to bring back the kind of sample-driven production that had helped define his earlier work. The result was “Otis,” built around Otis Redding’s “Try a Little Tenderness.”

The track reportedly came together remarkably quickly after Kanye West began experimenting with the sample during a studio session.

Murder to Excellence” was created through another unexpected combination. S1 and Swizz Beatz had separate production pieces, but West heard the potential in playing them consecutively. The ideas were eventually fused into one ambitious track.

Meanwhile, Hit-Boy created the beat that became “N****s in Paris” away from the main traveling sessions. It ultimately became one of the defining records of the entire project.

Luxury, Power and Black Excellence

Watch the Throne was packed with extravagant references to wealth, fashion and celebrity, but the album’s ambitions went beyond luxury rap. Tracks such as “New Day” explored fatherhood, while “Murder to Excellence” connected violence, racial inequality and Black economic achievement.

JAY-Z later suggested that the extravagant imagery wasn’t simply about showing off. It was about recognizing how extraordinary it was that two Black artists reached such heights.

That contrast became central to the album’s identity: opulence alongside vulnerability, celebration alongside social commentary.

The Album Nearly Leaked

The enormous anticipation surrounding Watch the Throne created another challenge: keeping the music secret. The team reportedly used highly restricted access and security measures to prevent unauthorized copies from escaping before release.

The strategy worked. The album arrived digitally on August 8, 2011, before expanding to physical and other digital retailers on August 12.

For a major Hip-Hop release in the internet age, reaching launch day without a significant leak was itself an achievement.

The ‘Watch the Throne 2’ Saga

Then came the sequel rumors.

JAY-Z floated the possibility of another Throne project in late 2011. Producer Mike Dean later suggested Watch the Throne 2 was coming. But the years that followed became a roller coaster.

Kanye West declared in 2016 that there would never be a sequel, only to revive the idea in 2018 by teasing that “throne2” was coming soon. He later hinted at the project again during an appearance on Drink Champs.

Yet despite repeated teases, there is still no confirmed release of Watch the Throne 2.

More than a decade later, the original album’s complicated creation has only added to its mythology.

  • JAY-Z and Kanye West Watch the Throne The Wild Story Hip-Hop Classic
  • JAY-Z and Kanye West Watch the Throne The Wild Story Hip-Hop Classic

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