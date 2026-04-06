Kanye West’s ‘Bully’ Debuts at No. 2 – Controversy Fails to Slow Chart Success

Kanye West, also known as Ye, has made a powerful return to the music charts with his latest album, Bully, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The album earned approximately 152,000 equivalent album units in its first week, signaling strong listener demand despite years of public controversy surrounding the artist. While it narrowly missed the top spot, the performance confirms that Ye’s music continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

BTS Holds the Top Spot

Holding off Kanye West’s climb to No. 1 was BTS with their album Arirang, which remained at the top of the Billboard 200 for a second consecutive week. The project pulled in 187,000 equivalent units, continuing its dominance after a massive debut. Despite a significant drop from its opening numbers, Arirang remains the biggest album release of 2026 so far.

Streaming Drives ‘Bully’ Success

A major factor behind Kanye West Bully’s success was its strong streaming performance. The album generated tens of millions of on-demand streams, making it the top streaming album of the week.

In addition to streaming, physical sales, including vinyl editions, deluxe box sets, and signed copies, helped boost its overall numbers. Kanye West’s strategic release across multiple formats highlights how artists are adapting to modern consumption habits in the music industry.

Controversy Still Follows Kanye

While the numbers reflect commercial success, Ye’s return is far from controversy-free. The artist has faced ongoing backlash in recent years due to inflammatory public statements and divisive actions, which have led to strained relationships across the entertainment industry.

Despite this, Kanye West has continued to perform to large crowds. Recent sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles drew tens of thousands of fans, reinforcing his enduring popularity.

The release of Bully appears to be part of a broader effort to reclaim his place in mainstream music, blending familiar production styles with elements that defined his earlier work.

A Career Defined by Chart Dominance

With Bully, Kanye West secures yet another top 10 album, continuing a streak that underscores his consistency as a chart performer. Nearly all of his major releases have дебютed near the top, highlighting his lasting influence in hip-hop and popular culture.

Even as debates about his public persona continue, his музыкальное наследие remains undeniable.

What This Means for the Industry

The success of Bully raises broader questions about the relationship between controversy and artistic brilliance in the music industry. It suggests that, for some artists, fan loyalty and musical legacy can outweigh public criticism.

At the same time, it reflects how streaming platforms and global audiences have changed the way success is measured, placing more emphasis on consumption than public perception.

Kanye West’s Bully debut proves that controversy does not necessarily translate into commercial decline. Whether viewed as a comeback or simply another chapter in a complex career, one thing is clear: Ye still commands attention and listens.