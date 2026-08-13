“Careful with that reply ’cause the pen isn’t dry,” Drake said while discussing rappers releasing albums and trading shots.

Drake has once again blurred the line between rap, livestreaming and internet spectacle. During a marathon Kick appearance, the superstar rapper flirted with influencers, handed out luxury gifts and delivered a pointed message to anyone expecting him to stay quiet.

Drake’s latest livestream was anything but a routine appearance.

The Canadian rapper spent roughly three hours on Kick during a broadcast celebrating the ninth anniversary of Stake, the crypto gambling platform that has sponsored his streaming appearances. What followed was a chaotic mix of music talk, celebrity cameos, giveaways and a dating-show segment that quickly became one of the night’s biggest talking points.

But amid the spectacle, Drake also had something to say to his critics and especially his fellow rappers.

Drake Says His “Pen Isn’t Dry”

Drake used the opening portion of the stream to reflect on his recent musical output, noting that he had released three projects in a relatively short period.

He also appeared keen to remind competitors that his run may not be finished. “Careful with that reply ’cause the pen isn’t dry,” Drake said while discussing rappers releasing albums and trading shots.

The remark immediately sparked speculation across social media, particularly given Drake’s long-running history of rap rivalries and public lyrical exchanges.

The message was clear enough: Drake does not appear ready to leave the battle behind.

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Drake Gets the 20-v-1 Treatment

The broadcast took an even more unexpected turn when NELK co-founder Kyle Forgeard appeared with a version of the popular 20-v-1 dating-show format.

The premise placed Drake in a room with a succession of women, eventually requiring him to categorize the finalists into different relationship roles.

Among the guests was goth streamer Pinkchyu, whose appearance became particularly notable after Drake repeatedly leaned into his previously discussed attraction to the goth aesthetic.

Drake ultimately selected Pinkchyu as his “wife” choice.

Influencer Jordyn Lucas was designated as his best friend and received a $25,000 gift along with a Birkin. Adult-content creator Lena the Plug was also among the finalists and received $25,000 and a luxury trip.

The segment generated a wave of clips almost immediately, illustrating exactly why Drake has increasingly embraced livestream culture.

Drake barks for a goth girl during his 20v1 dating show. pic.twitter.com/xsSjuiJI4q — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 9, 2026

Another Round of Rap-Beef Speculation

The stream also provided plenty of material for internet sleuths.

At one point, Drake joked about potentially hosting Stake’s 10th-anniversary event on a yacht before adding that he hates boats. The comment was interpreted by some viewers as a possible reference to Lil Yachty, amid online speculation about the pair’s relationship.

Drake subsequently denied that the remark was intended as a subliminal shot.

Another moment involving Roc Nation also began circulating online. Drake joked that the “Roc Nation subpoenas” were “about to be cleared,” prompting renewed discussion around legal claims and online speculation involving Stake and Drake.

Recent court proceedings have already altered the legal landscape surrounding those claims, adding another layer to the rapper’s remark.

Drake Is Building a New Media Empire Around Streaming

The bigger story may be Drake’s increasingly comfortable position inside the creator economy.

The rapper has repeatedly moved beyond traditional music promotion to interact directly with streamers and online personalities.

His involvement with creators has included appearances and collaborations with major streaming figures such as Kai Cenat. Drake also participated in Streamer University, where he sent attendees care packages containing items including Nocta clothing and other merchandise.

That strategy makes sense in an internet landscape where a single livestream can generate hundreds of viral clips.

For Drizzy, the Kick appearance effectively became a three-hour content machine: music promotion, celebrity entertainment, fan giveaways, dating-show chaos and rap-game provocation all in one broadcast.

And if his warning about his “pen” is any indication, the internet may not have seen the last chapter of Drake’s current era.