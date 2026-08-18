Owen Wilson is about to discover that taking your teenage son to one of the world’s biggest hip-hop festivals can go spectacularly wrong. The first trailer for Rolling Loud: The Movie throws Wilson into a frantic, hilarious search for his missing son, with Travis Scott, Sexyy Red and a massive lineup of music stars adding to the chaos.

The festival comedy is scheduled to arrive exclusively in U.S. theaters on October 2, 2026, turning the real-world Rolling Loud experience into an outrageous father-son adventure.

Owen Wilson’s Worst Parenting Decision

Owen Wilson stars as a father desperate to reconnect with his 13-year-old son, played by Christian Convery. When his son begs to attend Rolling Loud, Wilson decides to prove he’s a “cool dad” and takes him to the enormous hip-hop festival.

There’s just one problem: his wife doesn’t want him to go.

Things quickly spiral after Wilson’s character loses sight of his son among approximately 60,000 festivalgoers during a trip to the bathroom.

What begins as an attempt at father-son bonding quickly becomes a frantic search through crowds, backstage areas, and the madness of a major rap festival.

Rolling Loud: The Movie trailer shows Owen Wilson’s increasingly desperate character crossing paths with festival performers and personalities as he tries to track down his son.

Travis Scott and Sexyy Red Join the Madness

Travis Scott plays himself and becomes one of the central figures in the movie’s festival chaos.

Rolling Loud: The Movie trailer even features footage filmed during Scott’s actual Rolling Loud Miami performance in December 2024, including his performance of the hit track “FE!N.”

Wilson eventually finds himself backstage, trying to explain his bizarre situation to Scott and Sexyy Red.

Sexyy Red’s character appears completely unfazed by the increasingly ridiculous situation, while Wilson struggles to convince everyone that he’s simply trying to find his child.

The movie also features appearances from Matt Rife, Ski Mask The Slump God, Ty Dolla $ign, Christine Ko and Henry Winkler, among others.

A Real Rolling Loud Experience Inspired the Movie

The film’s premise reportedly has a surprisingly personal origin.

Director Jeremy Garelick has said the story was loosely inspired by an experience in which he briefly lost track of his own son at a Rolling Loud festival.

Rather than simply becoming a nightmare, Garelick said the experience ultimately strengthened the relationship between father and son.

That real-life incident became the foundation for a much more exaggerated Hollywood story involving enormous crowds, backstage confusion, celebrity encounters and an increasingly frantic father.

Garelick directs the movie and developed the story with Zion Garelick. American High, Live Nation Studios, and Ketchup Entertainment produced the film.

Rolling Loud Becomes Hollywood’s Latest Movie Setting

The film represents an unusual crossover between a major live music brand and Hollywood.

Rolling Loud has become one of the world’s best-known hip-hop festival names, making it a natural backdrop for a movie packed with real performers and festival culture.

The 2026 U.S. edition of Rolling Loud was held in Orlando in May, featuring Don Toliver, Ken Carson and Playboi Carti among its headline performers.

Rather than presenting the festival as simply a concert backdrop, Rolling Loud: The Movie turns the event itself into the engine of the story.

For Wilson’s character, the dream of becoming the fun parent quickly turns into an impossible rescue mission.

Release Date

Rolling Loud: The Movie will arrive exclusively in U.S. theaters on October 2, 2026.

With Owen Wilson leading the comedy and Travis Scott, Sexyy Red and other hip-hop stars appearing alongside him, the movie is shaping up as one of the year’s most unusual music-meets-Hollywood releases.

And if the trailer is any indication, losing your kid at Rolling Loud may be the least of this father’s problems.