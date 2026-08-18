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Karol G Stuns L.A. Crowd With Bruno Mars Surprise as ‘Still’ Gets Its First Live Performance

Karol G Stuns L.A. SoFi Stadium Bruno Mars ‘Still’ Gets Its First Live Performance Music Video

Latin Music

Karol G Stuns L.A. Crowd With Bruno Mars Surprise as ‘Still’ Gets Its First Live Performance

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Karol G shocked thousands of fans at SoFi Stadium by bringing Bruno Mars onstage for the live debut of their emotional collaboration “Still,” and the cameras were rolling for its official music video.

Karol G just turned her Los Angeles concert into a major pop-music moment.

The Colombian superstar surprised fans Saturday night, August 15, during the second of three sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium by bringing out Bruno Mars for the first-ever live performance of their collaboration “Still.” The emotional appearance also doubled as the filming of the song’s official music video, giving concertgoers a front-row seat to what could become one of the year’s most talked-about music releases.

Bruno Mars Joins Karol G for ‘Still’ Live Debut

Before Bruno Mars appeared, a message flashed across the massive stadium screen telling fans that something special was about to happen.

The announcement revealed that Karol G and Mars had never performed “Still” live and that the audience would witness the music video being recorded during the concert.

Karol G then emerged in a sparkling white dress and began the emotional power ballad alone. Moments later, Mars walked onto the stage wearing a flower-embroidered white suit and matching cowboy hat.

The two artists performed the song together as thousands of fans watched, with cameras capturing the performance.

The surprise appearance immediately transformed an already sold-out stadium show into a viral pop-culture event.

Why ‘Still’ Is Already Connecting With Fans

“Still” is the opening track from Bruno Mars’ 2026 album The Romantic and appears on Karol G’s latest studio album, No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto.

The English-language song centers on a painful but familiar idea: continuing to love someone even after a relationship has ended.

Its nostalgic, synth-driven production gives the track an unmistakable retro feel, while Karol G and Mars trade and harmonize vocals around themes of heartbreak and unconditional love.

Bruno Mars’ original version of “Still” made an immediate impact, debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March.

Karol G has previously explained why the collaboration became so personal.

Karol G Says the Song Found Her at the Right Time

Speaking about “Still,” Karol G said the song was never intended simply to be her first major English-language track.

Instead, she described it as a song that arrived at exactly the right moment emotionally.

The singer said she initially tried to overthink the track but ultimately felt that its message perfectly reflected what she was experiencing.

She also thanked Mars for bringing the song to life and praised the chemistry they shared while recording it.

That emotional connection was evident during Saturday’s performance, with the pair delivering a dramatic rendition against the massive SoFi Stadium production.

Karol G’s New Album Is Packed With Big Collaborations

“Still” is part of Karol G’s 14-track No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto, which features several high-profile collaborations.

The Karol G album includes Drake on “Ahí,” Judeline and Rusowsky on “Bby WOW,” and Greg Gonzalez of Cigarettes After Sex on “Después de ti.”

The latter track previously debuted at No. 6 on the Hot Latin Songs chart.

Karol G’s latest project follows her 2025 album Tropicoqueta and continues her shift toward a more vulnerable, emotionally driven sound.

What’s Next for Karol G?

Karol G’s Los Angeles run concludes with her third SoFi Stadium show before she continues her massive stadium tour.

She heads to San Francisco for shows at Levi’s Stadium on August 21 and 22, with additional dates scheduled across the United States, Mexico, South America and Europe through July 2027.

For fans who witnessed Saturday’s surprise, however, the biggest question now is simple: when will the official “Still” music video featuring Karol G and Bruno Mars finally drop?

  • Karol G Stuns L.A. SoFi Stadium Bruno Mars ‘Still’ Gets Its First Live Performance Music Video
  • Karol G Stuns L.A. SoFi Stadium Bruno Mars ‘Still’ Gets Its First Live Performance Music Video

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