Jay-Z fans thought a new album might finally be coming. Roc Nation just poured cold water on the biggest rumor surrounding Hov’s long-awaited return. The prospect of a new Jay-Z album in 2026 appeared to gain momentum this week after veteran music executive Ray Daniels claimed the rapper’s next project was already finished.

Then Roc Nation stepped in with a blunt response.

“‘Album done’ … Fake news,” the company posted to its Instagram Story on Monday, August 10, effectively shutting down speculation that Jay-Z has completed his first solo album since 2017’s 4:44.

The statement immediately sent fans back into detective mode.

Ray Daniels Claimed Jay-Z’s Album Was Finished

The rumor originated with Ray Daniels, who discussed the alleged project on his Ray Daniels Presents podcast.

According to Daniels, Jay-Z’s follow-up to 4:44 was “completely done” but could depend on finding the right business partner. He claimed the album could eventually be released if a company partnered with Jay-Z, while suggesting that the rapper would refuse to compromise his brand simply to get the project onto the market.

Ray Daniels has held senior executive positions at Warner, Universal, Interscope and Epic Records, giving his comments enough industry credibility to fuel immediate speculation.

But Roc Nation’s response suggests fans should not treat the claim as confirmation.

That does not necessarily mean Jay-Z isn’t recording music. Instead, the company appears to be rejecting the specific claim that a completed album currently exists.

Jay-Z Has Been Giving Fans Plenty of Reasons to Wonder

The timing of the rumor is significant.

Jay-Z has become considerably more visible in 2026 after spending years away from the center of the music cycle. He returned to the stage at the Roots Picnic in May before headlining three consecutive nights at Yankee Stadium in July where he took shots at Drake and others.

He is also continuing his Reasonable Doubt 30th-anniversary celebrations with upcoming performances in London, Paris and Los Angeles.

That activity has naturally raised the question: Could a new Jay-Z album be next?

The rapper’s recent comments have done little to kill the speculation. During a March interview with GQ, Jay-Z described 2026 as “all offense” and discussed the possibility of creating new music.

Rather than chasing commercial trends, however, Hov said any future album would need to represent where he is personally and creatively.

His comments suggested that he remains interested in making music — but only if he can create something authentic and lasting.

Jay-Z Still Has New Music on His Mind

Jay-Z also recently delivered his first new verse since 2022 when he appeared on Beyoncé’s “Morning Dew (Donk) Remix Pack.”

That appearance added another spark to speculation surrounding a potential solo comeback. His last solo album, 4:44, was released in June 2017 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Nearly a decade later, the appetite for another Jay-Z album remains enormous.

But Roc Nation’s latest message makes one thing clear: the internet may be getting ahead of itself.

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Could Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z Have Something Bigger Planned?

Adding even more fuel to the speculation, online discussion has also focused on Jay-Z’s upcoming Los Angeles concerts.

Jay-Z is scheduled to perform at SoFi Stadium in October, including a show on October 24, Drake’s 40th birthday.

DJ Akademiks has floated the possibility that Kendrick Lamar could appear alongside Jay-Z in Los Angeles, although there is no confirmation that such a collaboration is planned.

DJ Akademiks has also suggested that he has heard a Jay-Z album exists, but the status of that project remains unclear.

For now, however, Roc Nation has delivered the strongest public signal available: the claim that Jay-Z’s album is finished is not true, at least according to the company.

And that may make the possibility of a surprise Hov album even more intriguing.