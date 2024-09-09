Rap and Hip-Hop Culture commentator DJ Akademiks has sparked controversy online following the NFL and Roc Nation’s announcement that Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans. With his popular steam, the outspoken media personality took to social media, accusing JAY-Z of favouring Lamar in a move that DJ Akademiks believes is meant to reignite tensions between JAY-Z and Drake.









JAY-Z, who has partnered with the NFL through Roc Nation to curate Super Bowl Halftime Shows since 2019, praised Kendrick Lamar for his impact on the culture. “His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision,” JAY-Z said when explaining why Lamar was chosen. “Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come. He is a once-in-a-generation artist.”

However, DJ Akademiks was not impressed. He swiftly took to social media, accusing JAY Z of using Lamar’s selection to overshadow Drake. “The NFL just gave Kendrick Lamar a global ‘Pop Out’ show… Jay Z, I see u n***a… u ain’t low,” Akademiks wrote, referencing Lamar’s previous event, “The Pop Out.”

Akademiks went further, reminding his followers of Roc Nation’s role in shaping the Super Bowl Halftime Show, insinuating that JAY-Z had intentionally snubbed other major hip-hop stars, notably Drake. “Jay Z and Roc Nation [are] responsible for curating the Super Bowl Halftime Show… remember that,” he said, implying that the selection of Lamar was a strategic move.

Adding fuel to the fire, DJ Akademiks quoted a lyric from Drake and J. Cole’s collaboration, “Big As the What.. Big As the Super Bowl,” to emphasize his view that Lamar’s appointment was calculated. “And Jay Z just made Kendrick Lamar the headliner of the Super Bowl. Nah n*a dis sht is wild… this sht crazy,” he wrote.

Akademiks also hinted that JAY-Z may still harbour resentment over Drake’s 2015 diss track, “Charged Up,” which included veiled shots at the Roc Nation founder. “Jay Z set up the play. Drake … Jay ain’t forget bout that ‘Charged Up’ verse n***a. He the higher ups.”

Despite DJ Akademiks’ vocal objections, neither Drake nor JAY-Z has responded to his accusations. Lamar, meanwhile, has remained relatively quiet, merely teasing his Super Bowl performance in a promotional ad where he said, “You know you only get one chance to win the championship, right? Ain’t no round twos.”

As fans speculate about the deeper meaning behind these cryptic comments, one thing is certain: DJ Akademiks is not backing down from his stance on the Super Bowl Halftime headliner.