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Doja Cat Calls Tyga a “Penis” Over AI Album, Tyga Fires Back

Doja Cat Calls Tyga a Penis Over AI Album, Tyga Fires Back AI in Music

Hip Hop/ Rap

Doja Cat Calls Tyga a “Penis” Over AI Album, Tyga Fires Back

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Tyga is defending his controversial use of artificial intelligence after Doja Cat publicly mocked his new album, $tarface, triggering a fresh debate over AI and the future of hip-hop.

The latest Doja Cat and Tyga feud erupted online after the “Paint the Town Red” rapper unexpectedly targeted her former collaborator during a livestream, criticizing his decision to incorporate AI into his latest project.

“Tyga is a penis for making an AI album,” Doja Cat said during the Wednesday, August 12 livestream.

Tyga did not ignore the jab. During an appearance on TMZ Live, the rapper responded with a pointed assessment of his own.

“Listen, I love Doja, but she made a demonic album,” Tyga said, before adding that he still loves the artist.

The exchange has quickly reignited a much larger argument in music: How much artificial intelligence is too much when human artists are making music?

Why Tyga Used AI on ‘$tarface’

Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, released $tarface on July 31 under a new creative identity inspired heavily by 1980s pop and R&B.

Rather than simply returning with another conventional Tyga project, the 36-year-old rapper has described $TARFACE as an entirely separate character and aesthetic.

The controversial element came when Tyga revealed that artificial intelligence played a role in creating parts of the album.

In an interview, he explained that AI was used to generate elements including 1980s-inspired synthesizers and guitar sounds. Tyga argued that the technology should be viewed as another creative tool rather than a replacement for musicians.

He compared the backlash to the resistance that surrounded Auto-Tune when it first became popular.

But during his TMZ Live appearance, Tyga made an important distinction: he said the AI was used for production, not for his lyrics or vocals.

According to Tyga, he wrote the songs himself and personally performed the vocals.

 

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Doja Cat and Tyga Have History

The criticism carries an added layer because Doja Cat and Tyga have worked together before.

The two artists collaborated on the 2019 remix of “Juicy”, followed by “Freaky Deaky” in 2022. That history makes Doja Cat’s sudden attack particularly eye-catching, especially because she volunteered the comment without apparently being asked about Tyga.

Her comments also arrive as the use of AI in music continues to become one of the industry’s most explosive debates.

Artists, producers and fans remain divided over whether AI can expand creativity or threatens the human element that makes music meaningful.

Tyga Says There Are ‘No Rules’ Anymore

Tyga has previously made clear that reinvention was central to the project. The rapper said he no longer feels obligated to stay inside a particular creative box after more than 15 years in the music business.

For him, $TARFACE represents an attempt to build something completely different.

“This is the first project that people are seeing that’s completely different than other things that I’ve done,” Tyga said previously, describing the character as a separate artist with a distinct aesthetic.

That philosophy now puts Tyga directly in the middle of the AI music controversy.

While Doja Cat’s insult generated the viral moment, Tyga’s response highlights the bigger question surrounding AI-generated music: whether the technology becomes another instrument in an artist’s toolkit or crosses a line that audiences aren’t willing to accept.

For now, the two rappers appear to be trading insults rather than ending their relationship completely.

Tyga’s message was clear: he may disagree with Doja Cat, but he’s not backing away from $tarface or the technology behind it.

  • Doja Cat Calls Tyga a Penis Over AI Album, Tyga Fires Back AI in Music
  • Doja Cat Calls Tyga a Penis Over AI Album, Tyga Fires Back AI in Music

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