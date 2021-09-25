10 high-growth Startups selected out of 4785 Pitches for 100X.VC Class 05

Early-stage venture capital firm 100X.VC has announced the results of the fifth edition of its VC Pitch Day, ‘Class 05’. The names of the startups were announced at VC Pitch Day on the 24th and 25th of September 2021. The venture capital firm made investments after a rigorous process of evaluating 4785 pitches. Of this, 458 were shortlisted, and after due diligence 10 were funded in Class 05. With 10 new investments in Class 05, 100X.VC has crossed 60 investments. The event was attended by more than 1000+ investors, including VCs, corporate houses, angels, and family houses from across the globe.









The VC firm operates on a cohort-based investment model and is widely viewed as the ivy school where most talented entrepreneurs want to apply for getting their winning edge. Indian startups today are looking for smart money. Founded in 2019, the VC firm so far invested in 60 startup, distinguishing itself as the micro VC of choice in India for entrepreneurs seeking seed funding.

Speaking on the development, Ninad Karpe, Partner at 100X.VC said, “We have now invested in 60 startups in the country with iSAFE notes. We get to review so many different applications, each idea is unique, and everyone has potential. It is always a hard choice to narrow it down to a limited few. We have now investors, VCs eagerly waiting to hear about our carefully curated list of startups. Our focus remains to mentor, advice, and guide the founders with our masterclass and enable them to convert their ideas into bigger businesses.”

The Class 05 Portfolio companies include:

QwikSkills is a practice platform that helps professionals clear cloud & other tech certification exams in their first attempt. www.qwikskills.com

Sector: #Edtech

Nooble is a next-gen social audio app to share your thoughts in 3 min audio-shorts. www.noobleapp.com

Sector: #Consumer #Social

SpoofSense is a Deep learning SaaS that enables businesses to detect face spoofing attacks. www.spoofsense.com

Sector: #DeepTech, #B2B #API SaaS

Bebe Burp is a Tasty, healthy and Organic baby food brand www.bebeburp.com

Sector: Consumer #Brand

Paperplane is a Digital clinic on WhatsApp. www.paperplanetech.co

Sector: Consumer #SaaS & #Healthtech

ZuPay is India’s premier investing platform for teenagers with parental oversight. www.zupay.in/

Sector: #Fintech

Strive is India’s first school for live and interactive cohort based courses in passion and creative domains. www.strive.social

Sector: EdTech

Humblex is a digital housekeeping assistant, helping companies manage their day-to-day operations more efficiently, at a lower cost. www.humblx.com

Sector: #Enterprise SaaS

WayFr is a SaaS platform for 5 million+ freight businesses in the USA. www.wayfr.io

Sector: B2B #SaaS & #Logistics

FilterPixel is an AI-Powered SaaS for photographers to select the best photos. (www.filterpixel.com)

Sector: Consumer #AI

The sector-agnostic, innovation-led VC firm has invested in each of the selected start-ups via founder-friendly iSAFE notes. 100X.VC is the first institutional investor that introduced iSAFE (India Simple Agreement for Equity) notes in India back in 2019. iSAFE notes have now become a popular early-stage investment instrument for founders and investors alike. Before the VC Pitch Day, the portfolio companies had a chance to go through rigorous mentoring by the team at 100X.VC. They had attended 100+ hours of Masterclass sessions from industry experts, mentors, veterans, successful founders, and venture capitalists.