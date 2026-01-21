Zoomcar Posts Record Revenue Efficiency and Contribution Profit in December 2025

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: ZCAR), India’s leading peer-to-peer self-drive car-sharing marketplace, has reported record contribution profitability and revenue efficiency for December 2025, signaling a notable turnaround in unit economics and operating leverage.

According to preliminary, unaudited internal data released on January 20, Zoomcar recorded modest booking growth alongside sharply higher transaction values, driven by longer trip durations and improved booking quality. The performance marks a key milestone for the Bengaluru-headquartered company as it prioritizes disciplined execution over growth-at-all-costs strategies.

Gross Booking Value and Revenue See Sharp Month-on-Month Growth

In December 2025, Zoomcar projects a 2% month-over-month increase in bookings compared to November. While volume growth remained measured, Gross Booking Value (GBV) surged 27% month-on-month, reflecting higher-value transactions across the platform.

Net GAAP revenue rose even faster, increasing 34% month-over-month. The company projects December Net GAAP revenue to be close to USD 1 million—its highest monthly revenue to date—achieved without any performance marketing spend. This underscores Zoomcar’s shift toward organic demand, improved marketplace efficiency, and stronger monetization per booking.

Contribution Profit Reaches Record Levels

Contribution profitability reached an all-time high in December, based on internal projections. Contribution profit is expected to account for approximately 58% of Net GAAP revenue, translating to USD 17.52 per booking.

This marks a significant improvement compared to the period from April through November 2025, when average contribution profit stood at approximately USD 11.63 per booking. The increase highlights Zoomcar’s success in optimizing pricing, trip duration, and cost structures within its asset-light marketplace model.

Longer Trips Drive Higher Transaction Values

Trip-level economics strengthened meaningfully during the month. Average trip duration increased by approximately 20% to 60 hours, compared to an average of 50 hours during the first eight months of the fiscal year ended November 30, 2025.

As a result, average transaction value rose nearly 30% to approximately USD 78, up from about USD 60 during the earlier period. Longer trips typically carry higher margins, contributing directly to the company’s improved revenue efficiency and profitability.

While the metrics remain unaudited and subject to refinement as financial closing procedures are completed, the trend suggests a structural improvement rather than a one-off seasonal spike.

Management Highlights Operating Leverage

“We believe, based on internal data, that December’s performance reflects continued progress in improving the quality and economics of bookings on our platform,” said Deepankar Tiwari, Chief Executive Officer of Zoomcar.

“We delivered materially higher revenue and contribution profitability without incremental marketing spend, demonstrating the operating leverage inherent in our asset-light marketplace model,” he added.

December’s results indicate growing momentum for Zoomcar as it focuses on sustainable growth, disciplined capital allocation, and stronger unit economics—key metrics closely watched by investors and analysts in India’s competitive mobility and shared transportation sector.