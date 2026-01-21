Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Zoomcar Posts Record Revenue Efficiency and Contribution Profit in December 2025

Zoomcar Posts Record Revenue Efficiency and Contribution Profit in December 2025

News

Zoomcar Posts Record Revenue Efficiency and Contribution Profit in December 2025

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: ZCAR), India’s leading peer-to-peer self-drive car-sharing marketplace, has reported record contribution profitability and revenue efficiency for December 2025, signaling a notable turnaround in unit economics and operating leverage.

According to preliminary, unaudited internal data released on January 20, Zoomcar recorded modest booking growth alongside sharply higher transaction values, driven by longer trip durations and improved booking quality. The performance marks a key milestone for the Bengaluru-headquartered company as it prioritizes disciplined execution over growth-at-all-costs strategies.

Gross Booking Value and Revenue See Sharp Month-on-Month Growth

In December 2025, Zoomcar projects a 2% month-over-month increase in bookings compared to November. While volume growth remained measured, Gross Booking Value (GBV) surged 27% month-on-month, reflecting higher-value transactions across the platform.

Net GAAP revenue rose even faster, increasing 34% month-over-month. The company projects December Net GAAP revenue to be close to USD 1 million—its highest monthly revenue to date—achieved without any performance marketing spend. This underscores Zoomcar’s shift toward organic demand, improved marketplace efficiency, and stronger monetization per booking.

Contribution Profit Reaches Record Levels

Contribution profitability reached an all-time high in December, based on internal projections. Contribution profit is expected to account for approximately 58% of Net GAAP revenue, translating to USD 17.52 per booking.

This marks a significant improvement compared to the period from April through November 2025, when average contribution profit stood at approximately USD 11.63 per booking. The increase highlights Zoomcar’s success in optimizing pricing, trip duration, and cost structures within its asset-light marketplace model.

Longer Trips Drive Higher Transaction Values

Trip-level economics strengthened meaningfully during the month. Average trip duration increased by approximately 20% to 60 hours, compared to an average of 50 hours during the first eight months of the fiscal year ended November 30, 2025.

As a result, average transaction value rose nearly 30% to approximately USD 78, up from about USD 60 during the earlier period. Longer trips typically carry higher margins, contributing directly to the company’s improved revenue efficiency and profitability.

While the metrics remain unaudited and subject to refinement as financial closing procedures are completed, the trend suggests a structural improvement rather than a one-off seasonal spike.

Management Highlights Operating Leverage

“We believe, based on internal data, that December’s performance reflects continued progress in improving the quality and economics of bookings on our platform,” said Deepankar Tiwari, Chief Executive Officer of Zoomcar.

“We delivered materially higher revenue and contribution profitability without incremental marketing spend, demonstrating the operating leverage inherent in our asset-light marketplace model,” he added.

December’s results indicate growing momentum for Zoomcar as it focuses on sustainable growth, disciplined capital allocation, and stronger unit economics—key metrics closely watched by investors and analysts in India’s competitive mobility and shared transportation sector.

  • Zoomcar Posts Record Revenue Efficiency and Contribution Profit in December 2025
  • Zoomcar Posts Record Revenue Efficiency and Contribution Profit in December 2025

Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in News

Beyond Beaches - Goa Bets on Ghat Aarti to Expand Religious Tourism Mandovi River Religious Tourism

Beyond Beaches – Goa Bets on Ghat Aarti to Expand Religious Tourism
By January 21, 2026
Michael O'Leary Ryanair Launches ‘Big Idiot Seat Sale’ as Elon Musk Feud Escalates—and Sales Surge

Ryanair Launches ‘Big Idiot Seat Sale’ as Elon Musk Feud Escalates—and Sales Surge
By January 21, 2026
Nearly 90% of Crypto Investors Aware of Tax Rules, But Majority Call Them Unfair- CoinSwitch Survey

Nearly 90% of Crypto Investors Aware of Tax Rules, But Majority Call Them Unfair: CoinSwitch Survey
By January 21, 2026
A$AP Rocky and Tim Burton Unleash Surreal Chaos in ‘Air Force (Black Demarco)’ Video

A$AP Rocky and Tim Burton Unleash Surreal Chaos in ‘Air Force (Black Demarco)’ Video
By January 21, 2026
Beyond Beaches - Goa Bets on Ghat Aarti to Expand Religious Tourism Mandovi River Religious Tourism

Beyond Beaches – Goa Bets on Ghat Aarti to Expand Religious Tourism
By January 21, 2026
Rachel McAdams Honors Diane Keaton in Emotional Hollywood Walk of Fame Speech

Rachel McAdams Honors Diane Keaton in Emotional Hollywood Walk of Fame Speech
By January 21, 2026
India Retains Top Spot in Global Talent Barometer 2026 With 77% Score Talent Rankings ManpowerGroup India

India Retains Top Spot in Global Talent Barometer 2026 With 77% Score
By January 20, 2026
KTM’s Parent Company Renamed to Bajaj Mobility AG After Full Bajaj Takeover

KTM’s Parent Company Renamed to Bajaj Mobility AG After Full Bajaj Takeover
By January 16, 2026
Badshah’s Shelter 6 Vodka Redefines Clean Drinking With Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free Formulation

Badshah’s Shelter 6 Vodka Redefines Clean Drinking With Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free Formulation
By January 16, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Emergency Services Respond After Explosion Report at Rockstar North HQ, Sparking GTA 6 Fears ROckstar Games Delay

Emergency Services Respond After Explosion Report at Rockstar North HQ, Sparking GTA 6 Fears
By January 21, 2026
Pokémon TCG 2026 Release Schedule Every Confirmed Expansion and What to Expect Trading Card Game 2026

Pokémon TCG 2026 Release Schedule: Every Confirmed Expansion and What to Expect
By January 21, 2026
Matthew McConaughey Trademarks Iconic Catchphrase to Block AI Misuse

Matthew McConaughey Trademarks Iconic Catchphrase to Block AI Misuse
By January 16, 2026
X Suffers Global Outage, Leaving Thousands of Users Locked Out

X Suffers Global Outage, Leaving Thousands of Users Locked Out
By January 13, 2026
Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban

Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban
By January 13, 2026
Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Innovations

Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Innovations
By January 9, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Dr Vaidya’s and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos

Dr Vaidya’s and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos
By December 9, 2025
BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria
By November 18, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
By October 27, 2025
James Cameron Slams Oscars Over Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ Snubs, Says Sci-Fi Is Still Ignored

E! News

James Cameron Slams Oscars Over Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ Snubs, Says Sci-Fi Is Still Ignored
Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains Jonathan Christ Gerlach Skulls

News

Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains
Palantir Renews Multi-Year Contract With France’s DGSI, Strengthening European Intelligence Ties

Artificial Intelligence

Palantir Renews Multi-Year Contract With France’s DGSI, Strengthening European Intelligence Ties
To Top
Loading...