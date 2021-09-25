To make online shopping a delightful experience, Bangalore-based startup HappyCredit, an instant cashback rewards application, has raised INR 5 crores in a pre-seed round to accelerate growth. The funding round saw participation from Kunal Shah (CEO, CRED), Krishna Kumar (CEO, Simplilearn) as well as US and Canada based investors like Goodwater Capital, Magic Fund, MyAsiaVC, Alex Lin (CEO, Outlier0, Jeremy Cai (CEO, Italic), Chris Ye (CEO, Uken Games), Saad Siddiqui (CEO, Bonsai), Andrew Ladouceur (COO, Bonsai), Charlie Feng (Co-Founder, Clearco), amongst others.









Jitendra Kumar, Co-Founder, HappyCredit, said the e-commerce market is dynamic and has been increasingly becoming the preferred mode of shopping amongst consumers across urban and rural India. “We wanted to provide consumers with a one-stop shopping destination wherein they were rewarded for making a purchase. The new funding will help scale up our business and reach a bigger Bharat audience.”

Ashish Virmani, Co-Founder, HappyCredit, said cashback and rewards are a significant part of the e-commerce ecosystem and with HappyCredit, the company wants to make the process a seamless affair. “In the coming months, we are looking at launching a checkout finance product as well.”

Vivek Subramanian, Partner, Goodwater Capital, said the Indian e-commerce industry is poised for growth with strong young demography, increasing internet and smartphone penetration. “We are excited about HappyCredit’s potential at the intersection of e-commerce, rewards and credit, and the strength of the founding team.”

Founded by Jitendra Kumar and Ashish Virmani, HappyCredit is a one-stop online shopping app that offers shoppers rewards, credit and shopping inspiration. With deep past experience in the e-com category, the duo noticed a clear shift in the space post pandemic. New Bharat shoppers buoyed by the UPI boom are looking for nudges to adapt quicker to online shopping in the form of savings, rewards, credit and more. Out of these insights, HappyCredit was born in October 2020. For making rewards on shopping delightful, HappyCredit has launched its rewards product ‘Aishback’ in the market earlier this year. Aishback is a superior form of usual cashback rewards because its instant and can be transferred to the bank directly.

Currently, the HappyCredit app has 50+ e-commerce merchant brands on its platform, such as Flipkart, Myntra, Ajio, Mama Earth to name a few. The app has also received over 50,000 downloads on Google Play store. The company is planning to launch new credit products, scale the user base to 1.5 million in the next 12 months and also expand its platform to offline retailers.