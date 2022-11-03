University Living, a leading global student housing platform, and Foodhub, one of the UK’s front-running food ordering brands, have joined forces in a one-of-a-kind partnership. The collaboration is aimed at benefiting students, where those who find their accommodations through University Living while starting university will be offered a £3 discount by Foodhub, allowing students to order themselves a scrumptious fresher’s feast in their new home.

Students can choose from a wide range of takeaway or restaurant suppliers to satisfy their hunger pangs and cravings. So, whether one is looking for Italian, Chinese, or Indian, a little indulgence with desserts, or simply the British classic, Fish ‘n’ Chips, Foodhub, and University Living’s partnership will allow them to enjoy their favourite meals at a discount.

Mr. Saurabh Arora Founder and CEO, University Living said, “For freshers, moving into their new accommodations is something they look forward to, and making it a memorable one would shape their overall experience there. We are happy to announce our collaboration with Foodhub to offer a discount for freshers, enabling them to enjoy an indulgent freshers’ feast. Foodhub is an integral part of the food ordering/delivery ecosystem in the UK, and we look forward to a long-standing partnership with them.

“The freshers’ feast is sort of a rite of passage for university students. Given that it’s university season, we’re glad to announce our association with University Living, a platform known for going above and beyond to help students moving abroad to have the best possible experience. We are confident that our discounts will be sought after and look forward to a fruitful collaboration with University Living,” added Ardian Mula , CEO of Foodhub.

Freshers booking their accommodation through University Living can order via the Foodhub app or website and use the code UNILIVING for the discount.

Incepted in 2015, University Living is an intelligent retrieval platform that offers a global student housing-managed marketplace. It helps students across the globe find suitable and secure accommodation near their university campuses.

While student accommodation is at its core, they are also focused on easing the entire student journey and making it a seamless experience. Headquartered in Delhi, they have a 150-member strong team that works towards reinventing their services to better the user experience and digitally transform the overseas education journey.