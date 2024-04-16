Rockingdeals Private Limited (“RDPL” or “The Company”), a retail arm of Rockingdeals Group, recently concluded its biannual sales event, ‘The Great Garden Sale’, at its flagship store in Faridabad. The event, held on Sunday, April 14, 2024, garnered an overwhelming response with over 18,780 walk-ins, marking a staggering 18 times increase compared to a normal weekend, and recorded five times the sales typically seen on weekends.









The sale, which featured never-seen-before deals of 60-90% off on a wide range of products, including apparel, sports items, bags & luggage, geysers, small home appliances, footwear, speakers, and lighting products, was supplied by its group company, Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited (NSE Emerge: ROCKINGDCE).

Mr. Aman Preet, Managing Director of Rockingdeals Group, expressed his excitement over the tremendous response, stating, “We are thrilled to see an unprecedented response to our biannual sales event at the Faridabad store, which reflects customers’ faith in our products across various categories. It only reinforces our commitment to serve them better by providing the best deals and uncompromising product quality. We are looking forward to extending the sales event to other stores, benefitting more customers across the country.”

Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited (RDCEL) is a part of the Faridabad-headquartered Rockingdeals Group, which commands a presence from B2B sourcing to B2C retailing. The company, founded by Mr. Aman Preet, a first-generation entrepreneur who pioneered the concept of the ‘organised seconds’ category in mobile phones more than a decade ago, specializes in unboxed, excess inventory, and refurbished products. Its brand bouquet comprises 18 stock-keeping units (SKUs) across small home appliances, apparel, kitchenware and household items, speakers and mobile accessories, large appliances, footwear, etc.

For more information about Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited, visit rdcel.com.

In conclusion, Rockingdeals’ ‘The Great Garden Sale’ was a resounding success, showcasing the company’s commitment to providing exceptional value and quality to its customers. The overwhelming response to the event highlights the strong trust and loyalty customers have in the Rockingdeals brand, setting the stage for continued growth and success in the future.