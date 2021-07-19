Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Education fintech Credenc firm raises Rs 187 crore from Capital India

Capital India infuses Rs 187 cr in education fintech Credenc

Fintech

Education fintech Credenc firm raises Rs 187 crore from Capital India

Press Trust of India
Published on

Capital India Finance Ltd (CIFL) on Monday said it has invested over Rs 187 crore (USD 25 million) in education-focussed lending fintech Credenc. The strategic investment is a mix of equity and debt, the non banking financial company said in a release. With this investment, Credenc is looking to build a book of Rs 3,000 crore by 2025, the company said. “The annual spend on college fees in India is around USD 50 billion (over Rs 3.5 lakh crore), of which only 5 per cent is financed by organised lenders.



“With Credenc, CIFL intends to change the segment perception and reduce underwriting risk basis Credenc’s future employability score, which will help this percentage go up to at least 15 per cent, aiming to lend Rs 3,000 crore by 2025,” S K Narvar, promoter, Capital India said. Avinash Kumar, Co-founder, Credenc said the partnership will give both the companies balance sheet and cost of capital advantage which will help in disrupting the education lending segment by providing loans to students. Credenc offers education loans covering K-12 school fee, online upskilling courses, higher education as well as study abroad courses at the click of a button and will soon launch India’s first student focused neo bank.

Also read: Blackstone picks up majority stake in Simplilearn for USD 250 mn

It is currently developing the entire student education ecosystem helping students and parents with credit, accommodation, employability, savings, forex, and investments on a mobile app. Capital India is an SME and affordable housing finance- focussed NBFC. Credenc is a Delhi-based fintech working as the digital finance desk of over 1,000 colleges across 17 cities in India.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

World Music Day: 8 underrated gems from Coke Studio that should be on your playlist

Culture

World Music Day: 8 underrated gems from Coke Studio that should be on your playlist
Insurtech platform Bimaplan secures USD 2.5 million in Pre-Series A round

Funding News

Insurtech platform Bimaplan secures USD 2.5 million in Pre-Series A round
Sequoia Capital selects 23 startups for fifth batch of it accelerator program Surge

Funding News

Sequoia Capital selects 23 startups for fifth batch of its accelerator program Surge
To Top
Loading...