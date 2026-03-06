Liminal Custody Surpasses $100 Billion in Transaction Volume as Institutional Crypto Adoption Accelerates

Singapore-based digital asset infrastructure platform Liminal Custody has crossed $100 billion in total on-chain transaction volume, marking a major milestone for the company and underscoring the rapid rise of institutional participation in the crypto economy.

The platform revealed that it has processed nearly 5 million on-chain transactions across more than 20 blockchains, driven largely by businesses using stablecoins for cross-border payments, liquidity management, and real-time financial operations.

The achievement reflects a significant shift in how institutions are integrating digital assets into everyday financial workflows.

Explosive Growth Driven by Institutional Adoption

According to the Liminal Custody, transaction volumes on the platform have grown dramatically over the past three years.

Annual processed volume increased from $1.4 billion in 2022 to $72 billion in 2025, representing a nearly 50-fold surge in activity. By the end of February 2026, the platform had collectively processed more than $100 billion in transactions.

Founder and CEO Mahin Gupta said the milestone highlights the increasing role of digital asset infrastructure in real-world financial operations.

He emphasized that the company’s focus on reliability, operational safety, and scalable infrastructure has enabled it to handle growing demand from institutions operating in complex, high-volume environments.

Stablecoins Lead Transaction Volume

A large share of transactions processed through the platform involves stablecoins, particularly Tether and USD Coin.

These digital assets are widely used for cross-border settlements, treasury management, and liquidity provisioning because they are pegged to fiat currencies such as the U.S. dollar.

Businesses using the platform include cross-border payment firms, cryptocurrency exchanges, and liquidity providers that rely on fast and secure blockchain transactions to move capital globally.

For these organizations, digital asset custody platforms act as the core infrastructure layer supporting daily operations, rather than just optional tools.

Platform Handles Nearly 5 Million Transactions

Since its launch, Liminal Custody has processed nearly 5 million on-chain transactions, including approximately 1.8 million in 2025 alone.

One of the platform’s most notable moments occurred in October 2025, when it processed $11.9 billion in a single month during a period of extreme market volatility in the cryptocurrency sector.

Handling such volume during turbulent market conditions demonstrated the resilience of its infrastructure.

Today, the company supports 80+ businesses across 12 countries and operates through four global offices while employing more than 130 specialists, with a large portion focused on engineering, security, and infrastructure development.

Building Secure Infrastructure for the Digital Economy

Liminal Custody’s architecture focuses heavily on institutional-grade security and operational reliability.

The platform incorporates several protective mechanisms, including:

Transaction simulations to preview blockchain state changes before signing

Verification systems designed to prevent blind signing attacks

Policy enforcement through an internal transaction firewall

Automated gas management and wallet refilling

Disaster recovery tools supporting MPC and multisignature wallets

The company’s infrastructure is certified under ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and SOC Type 2 standards, reinforcing its emphasis on security and regulatory compliance.

The Future: Stablecoin Liquidity and Institutional Treasury Tools

As institutional adoption continues to grow, Liminal Custody plans to expand its capabilities around stablecoin liquidity management and institutional treasury workflows.

Industry forecasts suggest the digital asset custody market could reach nearly $793 billion by 2026, reflecting increasing demand for secure blockchain infrastructure.

With global cross-border payments valued in the trillions, stablecoins are still in the early stages of adoption. Platforms like Liminal aim to provide the secure infrastructure backbone required for the next phase of institutional digital finance.