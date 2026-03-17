Navi Launches Zero-Commission Digital Motor Insurance to Simplify Policy Buying in India

Digital financial services platform Navi has entered India’s motor insurance market with a fully digital, zero-commission insurance offering, marking a major expansion of its insurance portfolio. The new service enables customers to purchase and manage car and two-wheeler insurance directly through the Navi mobile app, eliminating traditional intermediaries and simplifying the buying experience.

With this move, Navi General Insurance aims to disrupt the traditional motor insurance distribution model in India, which is largely driven by agents and dealerships that typically include commissions in policy costs.

By adopting a direct-to-customer digital approach, the company says it can pass cost savings directly to consumers while offering a faster and more transparent policy purchase process.

Fully Digital and Paperless Insurance Experience

Navi’s motor insurance offering is designed as a completely digital, app-led journey, enabling customers to obtain instant quotes, purchase policies, and store documents electronically.

Vehicle owners can choose between multiple policy types, including:

Comprehensive motor insurance

Own-damage cover

Third-party liability insurance

Policies are issued instantly within the app, eliminating paperwork and reducing the time typically required to secure motor navi mocoverage.

The company has also introduced a dedicated technology-enabled claims team to streamline claim filing and ensure faster resolutions for customers.

Zero-Commission Model Aims to Lower Costs

One of the key differentiators of Navi’s offering is its zero-commission pricing model. Traditional motor insurance policies often include intermediary commissions, which increase overall premiums for customers.

By removing middlemen and offering policies directly through its digital platform, Navi aims to provide more competitive pricing and transparent policy structures.

According to Vaibhav Goyal, Managing Director and CEO of Navi General Insurance, motor insurance remains one of the most widely used financial products in India but is still plagued by complicated purchasing and claims processes.

He said the company sees a significant opportunity to simplify the experience by leveraging technology and direct distribution.

Expanding Coverage Options Including EV Insurance

Navi’s motor insurance plans include coverage for both traditional vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs), reflecting the growing adoption of electric mobility across India.

Customers can also enhance their coverage with optional add-ons such as:

Zero Depreciation Cover

Engine Protection

No Claim Bonus (NCB) Protection

Roadside Assistance

Personal Accident Cover

Consumables Cover

These features are designed to give policyholders greater flexibility while ensuring comprehensive protection.

Growing Opportunity in India’s Motor Insurance Market

Motor insurance represents one of the largest segments of India’s general insurance industry, accounting for around 30–35% of total premiums. The market continues to grow due to mandatory third-party insurance regulations and rising vehicle ownership across the country.

As digital adoption increases, insurers are increasingly focusing on technology-driven insurance platforms that offer faster purchasing, personalized pricing, and seamless claims processing.

Navi believes its app-first strategy positions it well to serve a new generation of digital consumers who prefer managing financial products directly through their smartphones.

With millions of users already accessing its services for UPI payments, mutual funds, and other financial products, Navi is now aiming to create a comprehensive digital insurance ecosystem within a single platform.