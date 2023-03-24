The Centre has cleared the third electronics manufacturing cluster for Karnataka, which will be set up in the Dharwad district, Minister of State of Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.









With this, three electronics manufacturing clusters (EMCs) cumulatively cover an area of 1,337 acre, with a projected cost of Rs 1,903 crore, including central financial assistance of Rs 889 crore. The combined investment target in all three EMCs has been projected to the tune of Rs 20,910 crore in Karnataka, which houses electronics manufacturing majors like Apple vendors Foxconn and Wistron.

According to the documents shared by the minister on Twitter, the electronics manufacturing cluster (EMC) project will cover an area of 224.5 acre at a cost of over Rs 179 crore, comprising central financial assistance of over Rs 89 crore. “Today a new Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Hubli Dharwad is also approved – further expanding Karnataka’s leadership in Electronics,” Chandrasekhar said in a tweet. The EMC will be spread over two villages of Kotura and Belura, covering an area of 88.48 and 136.02 acre, respectively.

An official statement mentioned that the government expects the new greenfield EMC is likely to catalyse investments of over Rs 1,500 crore in the near future and generate employment for over 18,000 people. “9 companies and start-ups have already committed to make an investment of Rs 340 crore with employment potential of 2,500 people,” the statement said. Earlier, under EMC 1.0 Scheme, the central government has already approved a Common Facility Centre (CFC) for the development of an advanced testing facility in Mysore, Karnataka, to meet the various testing requirement of the industry.

