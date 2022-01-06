Connect with us

IndiGo to start flights on Delhi-Port Blair route from Jan 9

Travel

Press Trust of India
Published on

IndiGo said on Thursday it will start flights on Delhi-Port Blair route from January 9. The Delhi-Port Blair flight will operate four times a week, an official communiqu from the airline stated.



Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, We are pleased to strengthen our domestic presence and recommence operations between Delhi-Port Blair.”

These flights will enhance connectivity and promote tourism, trade, and commerce on the island, he mentioned.


