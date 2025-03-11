Wendy Williams’ Shocking Plea for Help: TV Icon Hospitalized Amid Guardianship Battle

Former talk show host Wendy Williams sparked concern on Monday when she reportedly dropped a handwritten note from her fifth-story window in New York, pleading for help. The alarming incident led to a wellness check by police, followed by her being escorted out of her assisted living facility and taken away in an ambulance.

A Desperate Cry for Help

According to law enforcement sources, the note read: “Help! Wendy!!” Witnesses say Wendy Williams was seen waving from her window and speaking on the phone shortly before authorities arrived. The 60-year-old, who has been battling health issues, including frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, has been residing in a memory care facility under a court-ordered guardianship since 2022.

A High-Profile Struggle

Wendy Williams’ hospitalization comes amid her ongoing legal fight to end her guardianship, which she claims has kept her in what she describes as a “prison.” Her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has maintained that Williams is “cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and incapacitated” due to her condition. However, Williams has repeatedly denied these claims, stating she is mentally sound and should be allowed to manage her own life.

In a recent TMZ interview, the former daytime TV queen insisted she is being held against her will. Despite these claims, Wendy Williams remains under guardianship, which was imposed following concerns about her well-being and financial management.

A Career Comeback?

Interestingly, this latest ordeal unfolded just days before Wendy Williams was expected to make her first major television appearance in years. She was slated to be featured on ABC’s “The View” this Friday—marking her return to the daytime television world after a four-year hiatus.

Suzanne Bass, a former producer of The Wendy Williams Show, hinted at Williams’ upcoming appearance in an Instagram post. She shared a video of herself talking with Williams. The post included the hashtag #FreeWendy, which has gained traction among fans who believe she should regain control of her life and finances.

What’s Next for Wendy?

Wend Williams’ future remains uncertain as she battles health challenges and legal obstacles. However, she scored a small victory last month when her guardian, Morrissey, agreed to a new medical evaluation that could potentially reassess her mental capacity.

Whether this evaluation will lead to the end of her guardianship remains to be seen. But for now, her shocking plea for help has reignited public concern about her well-being and the controversial guardianship system that has controlled her life for years.

Fans and supporters rally around Wendy Williams, hoping for a resolution that will ensure her safety, dignity, and freedom.