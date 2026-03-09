Connect with us
OPPO Find N6 Set to Redefine Foldable Smartphones with Zero-Feel Crease Technology

OPPO Find N6 Set to Redefine Foldable Smartphones with Zero-Feel Crease Technology

Mobile Phones

OPPO Find N6 Set to Redefine Foldable Smartphones with Zero-Feel Crease Technology

Tech Plunge

By

Published on

Global smartphone maker OPPO has officially confirmed the worldwide launch of its next flagship foldable device, the OPPO Find N6, scheduled for March 17, 2026.

The highly anticipated unveiling will take place at the company’s Binhai Bay Campus in Shenzhen, where OPPO is expected to introduce a major leap forward in foldable smartphone design. The Find N6 promises to tackle one of the biggest drawbacks of foldable devices — the visible screen crease — through an innovative technology called the Zero-Feel Crease.

Industry experts believe this development could mark a new milestone in the rapidly evolving foldable smartphone market.

Zero-Feel Crease: A Major Leap in Foldable Display Design

Screen creasing has long been one of the biggest challenges for foldable smartphones. When devices fold and unfold repeatedly, the display can develop a visible crease that affects both aesthetics and usability.

OPPO says the Find N6 addresses this issue with its Zero-Feel Crease technology, engineered through improvements in hinge architecture and display materials. The result is a foldable display that appears almost perfectly flat from most viewing angles while maintaining smooth touch performance.

According to Pete Lau, the company’s chief product officer, the Find N series has always pushed the boundaries of foldable innovation.

He noted that the new hinge design represents a significant technological breakthrough that could redefine the user experience in foldable smartphones.

Building on the Find N Legacy

OPPO first entered the foldable market with the original OPPO Find N in 2021, introducing its pioneering waterdrop Flexion Hinge to reduce display creasing.

Since then, the company has refined the technology in successive models, steadily improving durability and screen smoothness. The Find N6 is expected to deliver the most advanced iteration yet.

OPPO claims the new design will maintain its flat appearance even after years of regular folding and unfolding — a key concern for long-term foldable device users.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OPPO (@oppo)

Ultra-Thin Design and Flagship Camera System

In addition to its improved display technology, the Find N6 will feature one of the thinnest book-style foldable designs available. OPPO says the device has been engineered to match the comfort and ergonomics of traditional bar-style smartphones.

The device will also include a premium camera system developed in collaboration with Hasselblad, highlighted by a powerful 200-megapixel ultra-clear camera.

The camera module sits within a refined circular design known as the Cosmos Ring, which aims to balance high-end photography capabilities without adding excessive bulk to the device.

Luxury Finishes and AI-Powered Productivity

The Find N6 will launch in two color options: Stellar Titanium and Blossom Orange. The Blossom Orange variant features a distinctive gold-trim hinge crafted with genuine gold detailing, offering a premium aesthetic.

To enhance productivity, the foldable device will support the OPPO AI Pen, enabling users to write, sketch, and interact with AI-powered tools on the device’s large display.

This integration transforms the smartphone into a versatile mobile workstation designed for multitasking and creativity.

A Key Moment for Foldable Smartphones

As competition intensifies in the foldable smartphone segment, the upcoming Find N6 launch could play a crucial role in shaping the next phase of the market.

With its focus on eliminating the visible crease and enhancing usability, OPPO is positioning the Find N6 as a device that brings foldables closer to mainstream adoption.

All eyes will now turn to the official unveiling on March 17 to see whether the device delivers on its ambitious promise.

Loading...