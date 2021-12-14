Apple launches AirTag detector app for Android to boost privacy

In an effort to boost privacy, tech giant Apple has launched an android App callled TrackerDetect. The application will help people who don’t own iPhones or iPads to identify nearby AirTags or other similar item trackers that might be traveling with them without their knowledge.









AirTags are small devices that can be attached to items such as keys and wallets to locate them when they are lost.

The TrackerDetect app, which is available on Google’s Play Store, says “If you think someone is using AirTag or another device to track your location…you can scan to try to find it.”

If the tracker app detects an unexpected AirTag that’s away from its owner, for example, it will be marked in the app as “Unknown AirTag.”

The Android app can then play a sound within 10 minutes of identifying the tracker. It may take up to 15 minutes after a tracker is separated from its owner before it shows up in the app, Apple said.

“We are raising the bar on privacy for our users and the industry, and hope others will follow,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement.