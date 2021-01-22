Lenovo Launches New Yoga lineup and IdeaPad Slim 5i with Intel’s latest 11th Gen Tiger Lake Processor

Industry-leading CPU performance, immersive graphics, amazing AI acceleration and best in class connectivity guaranteed with the latest Intel processor Lenovo, the global technology leader, recently announced the launch of Lenovo Yoga 7i and Yoga 9i laptops, powered by Intel’s latest 11th generation Tiger Lake processor which is currently one of the best processors for thin-and-light laptops across Windows. With the latest generation of processing power, the new Yoga laptops are built and designed to empower consumers to leap into smart, productive activities with AI-powered and uncompromised performance. Lenovo earlier also launched the IdeaPad Slim 5i powered by the same 11th generation Tiger Lake processor. Yoga 7i: This laptop is equipped with 11th Generation Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It is built for comfort and boundary-breaking performance with its rounded edges, four-side narrow bezel design that offers 88% active area ratio, a 360-degree hinge for stability while transitioning from tablet to laptop mode, Rapid Charge Express, and Intelligent Cooling for optimising the performance with up to 16 hours of battery life.









The Yoga 7i also features Dolby Atmos Speaker System, and Lenovo Smart Assist combined with a fingerprint reader for biometric authentication and True Block privacy shutter. It is available in Slate Grey colour. Yoga 9i: It is thoughtfully designed, stylish 2-in-1 laptop with aerospace-grade aluminium and has been tested to withstand the everyday wear and tear under several conditions, including UV light exposure and tension. The Yoga 9i is equipped with an Ultrasonic Fingerprint Reader for a more accurate login, Smart Sensor TouchPad with up to 50% more clickable active surface area that vibrates when clicked, and a redesigned TrueStrike keyboard for all-day typing comfort. Other thoughtful details in this device include a webcam privacy shutter,a garaged pen with elastometer nib, AI-powered attention-sensing software Glance by Mirametrix, Lenovo’s Connected Home Security, Lenovo Intelligent Thermal System 4.0, and Lenovo Q-Control. The laptop is also equipped with a 4K touchscreen IPS VESA Display HDR, an improved Rotating Sound Bar for immersive audio, and Super Resolution 2.0 that automatically upscales videos to higher resolution.

Shailendra Katyal Executive Director, Consumer PCSD, Lenovo India said, In the post-COVID scenario of PC usage and time spent per day on the device increasing dramatically, we see consumers wanting the best usage experience from their laptops. With this is mind, we are announcing our latest lifestyle laptop range under our flagship Yoga brand. Lenovo Yoga has always stood for innovation, style and performance with many first-to-market features to its credit and we are happy to share that the current range does full justice to the premium innovation positioning of Yoga. The current series is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel tiger Lake processors, has premium aesthetics and styling and has a host of AI enabled features. We are confident that these will ensure the best usage experience for consumers in this period of high usage of devices. IdeaPad Slim 5i: Lenovo also recently launched its IdeaPad Slim 5i, equipped with up to 14” & 15.6 FHD (1920×1080) IPS and up to 300nits anti-glare 45% colour gamut display that provides edgy visuals, and a larger, theater-like viewing experience. With an in-built physical privacy webcam shutter and an integrated fingerprint reader like all recent Lenovo devices, the IdeaPad Slim 5i has been designed with privacy and security in mind. The laptop is soft and comfortable to the touch, with a durable paint that creates a fabric-like feel on the surface. Its one-hand-open feature lets users directly open the laptop to 135 degrees and thanks to the Lenovo Rapid Charge, this laptop offers upto 3-hour long battery life with a 15-minute charge. The laptop comes in Graphite Grey colour.