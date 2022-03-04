‘Devastated’: Cricket fraternity in shock after Shane Warne’s sudden demise

Australian Cricket legend Shane Warne passed away on Friday after reportedly suffering a heart attack. He was 52. Confirming the report, s statement from Warne’s management said; “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.” “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.,” it added.









He is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers to have played the sport. He made his Test debut at the SCG in 1992 and immediately shot to fame with the ball of century.



Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true… Rest In Peace, @ShaneWarne. There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket. pic.twitter.com/uZdEdNz0x9 — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) March 4, 2022

In his illustrious career spanning 15 years, Shane warne played 145 Tests and took 708 wickets, a record only surpassed by Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan. Warne was a part of the legendary Australian team that dominated world cricket for almost a decade. He retired from international cricket in January 2007 at the end of Australia’s 5–0 Ashes series victory over England. He also took 293 One-Day International wickets and made more than 300 appearances for Australia across all formats. Cricket fraternity as well as his legion of fans are in utter shock.

Just heard the devastating news about legendary Shane Warne passing away. No words to describe how shocked & sad i am.

What a legend. What a man. What a cricketer. pic.twitter.com/4C8veEBFWS — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 4, 2022

"Whenever he came to the wicket, change came over the game of Cricket" My mind just cannot accept that Shane Warne is no more. Gone too soon.. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends..RIP Warnie __ pic.twitter.com/YgfvY1WaS0 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 4, 2022

Cannot believe it.

One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.

Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022

Nooooooooooooooo can’t believe you are no more @ShaneWarne __ ___ RIP my HERO .. don’t wanna believe this .. totally shattered — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 4, 2022

Shocking to hear the demise of Shane Warne ! He was one of the greatest wrist spinners to ever grace the game! My heartfelt condolences to his family , friends and fans from across the world! May his soul rest in peace _! pic.twitter.com/B5gMVJZRGk — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) March 4, 2022

Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed #ShaneWarne. My heart and prayers goes to his family, friends, and fans. #legend pic.twitter.com/pigrD785gC — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 4, 2022

TRAGIC: Shane Warne, the greatest leg spinner the game has seen, who redefined the sport in our times , has passed away from a heart attack at age 52.. RIP — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) March 4, 2022