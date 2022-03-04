Trending
‘Devastated’: Cricket fraternity in shock after Shane Warne’s sudden demise
Australian Cricket legend Shane Warne passed away on Friday after reportedly suffering a heart attack. He was 52. Confirming the report, s statement from Warne’s management said; “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.” “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.,” it added.
He is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers to have played the sport. He made his Test debut at the SCG in 1992 and immediately shot to fame with the ball of century.
Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true…
Rest In Peace, @ShaneWarne. There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket. pic.twitter.com/uZdEdNz0x9
— Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) March 4, 2022
Just heard the devastating news about legendary Shane Warne passing away. No words to describe how shocked & sad i am.
What a legend. What a man. What a cricketer. pic.twitter.com/4C8veEBFWS
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 4, 2022
"Whenever he came to the wicket, change came over the game of Cricket"
My mind just cannot accept that Shane Warne is no more. Gone too soon.. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends..RIP Warnie __ pic.twitter.com/YgfvY1WaS0
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 4, 2022
Cannot believe it.
One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.
Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022
Nooooooooooooooo can’t believe you are no more @ShaneWarne __ ___ RIP my HERO .. don’t wanna believe this .. totally shattered
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 4, 2022
Shocking to hear the demise of Shane Warne ! He was one of the greatest wrist spinners to ever grace the game! My heartfelt condolences to his family , friends and fans from across the world! May his soul rest in peace _! pic.twitter.com/B5gMVJZRGk
— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) March 4, 2022
Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed #ShaneWarne. My heart and prayers goes to his family, friends, and fans. #legend pic.twitter.com/pigrD785gC
— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 4, 2022
TRAGIC: Shane Warne, the greatest leg spinner the game has seen, who redefined the sport in our times , has passed away from a heart attack at age 52.. RIP
— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) March 4, 2022
Sad, speechless, and completely shocked. An incredible loss to cricket. I have no words. Thank you for everything you’ve done for the sport. Rest in Peace, Shane Warne. Sending my condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/wO7VenwVSD
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 4, 2022