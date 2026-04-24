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Saros PS5 review 2026: Housemarque’s new exclusive is a bullet-hell masterpiece

Saros PS5 review 2026 Housemarque's new exclusive is a bullet-hell masterpiece Playstation Game Review

Gaming

Saros PS5 review 2026: Housemarque’s new exclusive is a bullet-hell masterpiece

Tech Plunge

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Housemarque has done it again – The Finnish studio responsible for one of the most celebrated PlayStation exclusives of recent years has returned with Saros PS5,  a third-person bullet-hell shooter set on the alien world of Carcosa that is, in almost every meaningful respect, exceptional.

Where Returnal established the template, Saros refines and expands it into something more welcoming, more visually spectacular, and arguably more immediately rewarding. For Sony PS5 owners looking for their next essential experience, the search may well be over.

A world on fire

The first thing that strikes you about Saros is how it looks. Carcosa is rendered in cascading amber and gold,  a consequence of perpetual solar eclipses and the presence of Lucenite, the precious resource at the heart of the game’s corporate sci-fi narrative. Protagonist Arjun Devraj, played by Rahul Kohli, moves through environments that feel permanently ablaze, with hundreds of incoming projectiles, golden, red, and blue, lighting up cavernous three-dimensional arenas in what amounts to a continuously evolving fireworks display.

It is genuinely mesmerising. The visual language of Saros PS5 is not merely decorative — it is functional, demanding constant reading of the battlefield even as it dazzles. That tension between beauty and threat is one of the game’s defining qualities.

 

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Action that demands everything and rewards accordingly

The combat system at the core of Saros is where the game truly earns its reputation. Controlling Arjun is precise and physically satisfying- movement, dodging, and firing all feel tuned to an exceptionally high standard. The shield mechanic, which allows players to absorb certain enemy projectiles and convert them into powerful offensive options, adds a layer of strategic depth that elevates engagements beyond simple survival.

The weapon roster is varied and punchy, with each option feeling distinct and purposeful rather than interchangeable. Power Weapons, unlocked through the shield system, land with the kind of impact that makes the riskier gameplay moments feel genuinely worthwhile.

The roguelike loop, reimagined

Saros builds on the roguelike structure familiar from Returnal but makes several intelligent adjustments that broaden its appeal. The Armor Matrix, a permanent upgrade system funded by Lucenite and Halcyon collected across runs, progresses quickly enough that even failed attempts feel productive. Successful runs unlock substantial batches of upgrades simultaneously, creating a sense of momentum that the genre does not always deliver.

The ability to teleport to specific previously cleared locations is a particularly welcome addition, allowing players to bypass areas and bosses already conquered. For those who found Returnal‘s demand for repetition punishing, this single feature makes Saros a meaningfully different proposition.

A narrative that intrigues more than it moves

The story, loosely inspired by Robert W. Chambers’ The King in Yellow, is the one area where Saros falls slightly short of its own ambitions. The atmosphere and world-building are compelling, the Soltari corporation makes for a convincingly sinister backdrop, but the central cast and their individual arcs do not develop the emotional weight the game reaches for.

It is, however, the only significant reservation in an otherwise outstanding package. Saros is among the finest action games available on PS5 and a genuine statement of intent from Housemarque.

  • Saros PS5 review 2026 Housemarque's new exclusive is a bullet-hell masterpiece Playstation Game Review
  • Saros PS5 review 2026 Housemarque's new exclusive is a bullet-hell masterpiece Playstation Game Review

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