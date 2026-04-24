Raghav Chadha’s Exit Triggers Major AAP Crisis as MPs Move to BJP

Raghav Chadha claimed that nearly two-thirds of AAP’s Rajya Sabha members are part of the shift. Among those named are Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Rajinder Gupta, and Vikram Sahney.

In a dramatic political development, Raghav Chadha has announced his resignation from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and his decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with several fellow Rajya Sabha MPs. The move marks one of the most significant internal ruptures in AAP’s history and raises questions about the party’s future trajectory under Arvind Kejriwal.

Mass Defection: Who’s Joining BJP?

Raghav Chadha claimed that nearly two-thirds of AAP’s Rajya Sabha members are part of the shift. Among those named are Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Rajinder Gupta, and Vikram Sahney.

With AAP currently holding 10 Rajya Sabha seats, such a large-scale defection could significantly weaken its parliamentary strength, especially in the Upper House, where numbers matter for legislative influence.

“Right Man in the Wrong Party”

Explaining his decision, Raghav Chadha said he had devoted 15 years to AAP but believes the party has strayed from its founding principles.

“The party has moved away from honest politics,” he said, adding that he now feels “closer to the people” by aligning with the BJP. His remarks reflect growing internal dissent within AAP, particularly after he was removed as deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha.

Anti-Defection Law and Constitutional Angle

Raghav Chadha emphasized that the move complies with India’s anti-defection law. Under constitutional provisions, at least two-thirds of a party’s legislators must agree to a merger to avoid disqualification.

By submitting the required documentation to Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan, Chadha and his colleagues aim to legally formalize the transition without losing their parliamentary seats.

BJP अमित शाह ने “ऑपरेशन लोटस” चलाकर सांसदों को तोड़कर, पंजाब के साथ ग़द्दारी की है।

सातों सांसदों को AAP और पंजाब की जनता ने प्यार और आशीर्वाद भी दिया है।

अब ग़द्दारी की सज़ा भी देगी।… https://t.co/ifNqlSeo9B via @YouTube — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) April 24, 2026

AAP Hits Back: “Operation Lotus”

AAP leaders were quick to respond. Senior leader Sanjay Singh accused the BJP, led by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, of orchestrating the defections as part of “Operation Lotus”, a term often used by the opposition to describe alleged attempts to destabilize opposition parties.

According to AAP, the move is politically motivated and aimed at weakening the party’s governance efforts, particularly in Punjab under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

What This Means for Indian Politics

This development could have far-reaching implications. For AAP, it represents a serious leadership and credibility challenge at a time when it is trying to expand beyond Delhi and Punjab. For the BJP, the move strengthens its position in the Rajya Sabha and signals continued political consolidation.

Political analysts suggest the episode may influence voter perception ahead of upcoming elections, especially regarding party loyalty, governance narratives, and ideological consistency.

While the merger process is underway, its legal and political consequences will unfold in the coming weeks. Whether this marks a turning point for AAP or simply a temporary setback remains to be seen.

What is clear, however, is that Indian politics has entered yet another phase of volatility, where alliances shift rapidly, and party structures are increasingly tested.