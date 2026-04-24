Bon Jovi’s Charity Restaurant to Close A Community Effort Leaves Lasting Impact

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News
Raghav Chadha’s Exit Triggers Major AAP Crisis as MPs Move to BJP
Raghav Chadha claimed that nearly two-thirds of AAP’s Rajya Sabha members are part of the shift....
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E! News
Jada Pinkett Smith Seeks $49K in Legal Fees Amid Ongoing Court Battle
The request for $49,000 in attorney fees underscores a strategic shift in the case. Legal experts...
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Climate Change
Tornado Strikes Enid, Oklahoma: Homes Destroyed and Air Force Base closed
A confirmed tornado struck Enid, Oklahoma, on Thursday, causing widespread destruction across parts of the city...
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Motorcycles
BMW F 450 GS Launched in India: Price, Specs and Key FeaturesBy Auto Plunge
BMW Motorrad has officially launched the much-anticipated BMW F 450 GS in India, marking a significant...
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E! News
D4vd Case: Serious Allegations and a Deepening Criminal InvestigationBy Sound Plunge
A high-profile criminal case involving rising music artist D4vd has taken a disturbing turn, with prosecutors...
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Documentary
Sean Diddy Combs’ $100 million Defamation lawsuit against NBCUniversal Thrown Out
A New York judge has dismissed Sean “Diddy” Combs’ $100 million defamation lawsuit against NBCUniversal, delivering...
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Cyber Society
UK Biobank Data Listed for Sale on Chinese Website Alibaba, Sparks Privacy ConcernsBy Tech Plunge
The UK Biobank has come under intense scrutiny after the UK government confirmed that health-related data...
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News
Home Office bans US influencer Valentina Gomez from entering UK
Britain’s Home Office has blocked a US-based influencer from entering the United Kingdom, with Home Secretary...
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News
Cocaine in rivers is changing salmon behaviour, new study finds and the results are alarming
Salmon exposed to substances like cocaine travelled 1.9 times farther per week than their unexposed counterparts....
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Hip Hop/ Rap
Drake Wears Green Bay Packers Jacket to Troll Caleb Williams during Iceman Album RolloutBy Sound Plunge
Canadian rapper Drake appears to have taken a pointed shot at Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams...