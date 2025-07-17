Audi Takes Full Control of Sauber as Formula 1 Transformation Gains Speed

Connect with us

Published on

In a move sending shockwaves through the motorsport world, Audi has officially taken complete control of Sauber ahead of its highly anticipated entry into Formula 1 for the 2026 season. The German automaker, renowned for its dominance at Le Mans and rally stages in decades past, is now steering one of the sport’s most ambitious transformations. Former Red Bull Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley, who joined Sauber in April 2025, is now overseeing the transition. And if early signs are any indication, the team is already building serious momentum. Most notably, Nico Hulkenberg’s emotional podium finish at the British Grand Prix—his first after 239 starts—has become the defining symbol of Sauber’s rebirth under Audi’s watchful eye.



Jonathan Wheatley, who has already overseen 10 races in just over three months, downplays taking sole credit for the improvements but acknowledges the turning point came with recent car upgrades. “You could see the confidence in the drivers suddenly return,” he said at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. “They could push. They could qualify. They could dream again.”

The timing couldn’t be better. As Formula 1 prepares for a seismic shift in regulations in 2026—with new chassis and engine frameworks—Audi’s entry aligns perfectly with this new era. The company isn’t just bringing capital and engineering muscle; it’s reviving a legacy.

“I grew up watching Audi Quattros blast through forests,” JonathanWheatley reminisced. “Audi always did it differently. It’s fantastic to be part of that journey now in F1.” Fan pages have come up.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Audi F1 Team (@f1audisport)

Audi’s takeover of Sauber isn’t just corporate rebranding. It’s a full-fledged factory team initiative—the company’s first works effort in Formula 1. Backed by state-of-the-art facilities and a newly opened UK tech center, the squad is gearing up for battle with F1’s elite.

The path forward won’t be easy. Jonathan Wheatley acknowledges that matching the sport’s juggernauts—Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari—will require patience and relentless effort. “We have to be humble about the challenge ahead,” he said. “But I firmly believe we’re on the right road.”

With rising star Gabriel Bortoleto also scoring his first F1 points and Nico Hulkenberg securing the podium, a reinvigorated team atmosphere is evident in faster pit stops and on-track strategy, with the transformation already paying off.

The four rings are coming back to top-tier motorsport in a big way. And if Sauber’s recent performances are any preview, Audi isn’t just returning to Formula 1—it’s coming for the front row . 2026 can’t come soon enough.


Loading...