Cross-Border Gun Smuggling Scheme Linked to Toronto Shootout and Hamilton Killing

A major cross-border gun smuggling operation has been exposed after a Florida-based trucker was sentenced to more than four years in prison for trafficking firearms into Canada. Authorities say the weapons have been linked to at least 10 crime scenes across Toronto, Hamilton, and parts of Quebec.

The case offers a rare look into how legally purchased firearms in the United States are funneled into Canada’s illegal market, often with deadly consequences.

Guns Traced to Violent Incidents

According to court documents, several of the smuggled firearms were recovered at high-profile crime scenes, including a “reckless” shootout in Toronto in November 2024. Police described the incident as a stark example of the growing threat posed by illegal guns.

Another weapon was linked to a fatal shooting in Hamilton, where a 45-year-old man was killed following a disturbance at a house party. Authorities believe the firearm used in that incident was part of the same trafficking network.

Investigators say the weapons were transported over distances of up to 2,000 kilometres, highlighting the scale and reach of the operation.

How the Smuggling Operation Worked

The smuggler, identified as Erhan John Er, purchased firearms legally from dealers in Florida before transporting them across the border. Prosecutors revealed that he acquired at least 28 guns in a short period, later selling them to a Canadian contact for the retail price plus an additional fee of $1,000 per weapon.

To avoid detection, the serial numbers on the firearms were deliberately destroyed using tools such as grinders and drills. This made tracing the weapons significantly more difficult for law enforcement.

Despite these efforts, authorities were eventually able to restore some serial numbers and connect the guns to multiple crimes.

A Larger Trend: U.S. Guns in Canadian Crimes

The case underscores a broader issue facing Canadian law enforcement. Police data shows that a significant majority of crime guns recovered in Toronto originate from the United States.

This trend has raised concerns about gaps in cross-border enforcement and the ease with which firearms can be diverted from legal markets into illegal channels.

Experts warn that as long as trafficking networks remain active, cities across Canada will continue to face rising gun violence fueled by imported weapons.

While the U.S. smuggler has been sentenced, the investigation is far from over. Authorities are still working to identify and charge the Canadian co-conspirator who allegedly coordinated the distribution of the firearms.

Even more concerning, officials say that a number of the trafficked guns, nearly two-thirds, remain unaccounted for.

Law enforcement agencies on both sides of the border are continuing to collaborate in an effort to dismantle the network and prevent further violence.