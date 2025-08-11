Audi F1 Team Partners with Revolut Ahead of 2026 Formula 1 Debut

Audi is gearing up for its highly anticipated entry into Formula 1 in 2026, announcing global financial technology leader Revolut as its title partner in a landmark deal. The German automotive powerhouse, fresh from completing its takeover of the Kick Sauber F1 entry, is set to rebrand and relaunch the outfit as the Audi F1 Team next season. Alongside preparations that include opening a UK-based Technical Centre, Audi is aligning itself with Revolut in what both companies describe as a “strategic alliance” designed to push the boundaries of motorsport engagement.

According to Audi’s official statement, the partnership aims to “establish new ways for fans to interact with the sport during race weekends” and deliver “exclusive benefits for Revolut customers.” This will include innovative digital experiences, seamless checkout solutions for team merchandise, and other fan-focused activations that blend technology with racing culture.







Audi CEO Gernot Döllner framed the move as a forward-thinking investment: “Audi is entering Formula 1 with a clear ambition: to use the platform as a technologically relevant and economically sustainable investment in the future of the Audi brand. We firmly believe in the success of our project, which we are approaching with a realistic attitude and a mindset of continuous improvement. In Revolut, we have found a partner that shares our ambitions and attitude.”

Jonathan Wheatley, Team Principal of the future Audi F1 Team, echoed the sentiment, calling the partnership “more than a brand fit” and highlighting its focus on innovation and fan connectivity. “From 2026, Revolut’s digital-first solutions will power key areas of our operations while also redefining how fans and communities engage with our team – delivering a seamless and engaging experience on and off the track.”

For Revolut, the Audi F1 alliance marks its first foray into Formula 1 sponsorship and a major step in its mission to expand its global footprint. With 60 million customers worldwide and a target of 100 million, CEO Nik Storonsky sees F1 as the perfect stage to reach new audiences. “As Revolut continues to challenge the status quo in global finance, the Future Audi F1 Team is set to do the same in motorsport. This partnership will define what’s possible in Formula 1.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Revolut (@revolutapp)

The timing of the deal is significant. Formula 1 is set to introduce fully sustainable fuels and a new power unit formula in 2026, featuring a 50/50 split between internal combustion and electric power — aligning perfectly with Audi’s focus on innovation, sustainability, and high performance.

With Audi and Revolut joining forces, fans can expect a fresh approach to how a Formula 1 team operates and engages with its audience. From the track to the digital space, the 2026 season is shaping up to be more than just a debut for Audi — it could be the start of a new era for fan interaction in F1.