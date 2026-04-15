Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse First Look Teases Epic Final Chapter

The Spider-Verse franchise began with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won an Academy Award and redefined animation with its bold, comic-book-inspired style. The sequel expanded the multiverse concept, and this third installment aims to bring the story to a powerful conclusion.

Sony Pictures has unveiled the first look at Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse during CinemaCon, giving fans an early glimpse into what promises to be the most emotional and action-packed installment yet.

The footage picks up directly after the dramatic cliffhanger of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, with Miles Morales trapped in an alternate dimension. The stakes are higher than ever as he races against time to return home and save his father.

A Dark Twist: Miles vs The Prowler

One of the biggest reveals from the preview is the introduction of an alternate version of Miles himself, now the villainous Prowler. Voiced by Jharrel Jerome, this version of Miles Morales presents a chilling contrast to the hero fans have come to love.

The footage shows Miles captured and interrogated by his alternate self and Uncle Aaron, leading to a tense confrontation. In a dramatic turn, Miles unleashes his signature electric venom powers to escape, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle across dimensions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spider-Verse (@spiderversemovie)

Familiar Faces and New Allies

Fans can expect the return of beloved characters from previous films, including Spider-Gwen, Peter B. Parker, and Spider-Punk. Voice star Shameik Moore reprises his role as Miles, joined by Hailee Steinfeld and an ensemble cast.

The footage also teased new characters and dynamic action sequences, including a thrilling getaway scene involving a van racing across a collapsing bridge, highlighting the franchise’s signature blend of humor, heart, and spectacle.

The Final Chapter of a Groundbreaking Trilogy

Directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson have described the upcoming film as the “final chapter” in Miles Morales’ journey.

Writers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller promise that the film will be both the most emotional and visually ambitious entry in the series.

The Spider-Verse franchise began with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won an Academy Award and redefined animation with its bold, comic-book-inspired style. The sequel expanded the multiverse concept, and this third installment aims to bring the story to a powerful conclusion.

Why the Film Took Longer to Arrive

Originally slated for a 2024 release, the film faced delays due to industry-wide disruptions, including production challenges and the impact of labor strikes on voice recording.

The filmmakers have used the additional time to refine the animation and storytelling, ensuring the trilogy ends on a high note.

Release Date and Expectations

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is now scheduled to hit theaters on June 18, 2027. Given the massive success of its predecessors, both critically and commercially, expectations are sky-high.

With its blend of innovative animation, emotional storytelling, and multiverse chaos, the film is poised to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the decade.

The first look at Sony Pictures’ Beyond the Spider-Verse at CinemaCon confirms that Miles Morales’ journey is far from over, and that the final chapter will push the boundaries of storytelling and animation even further.

For fans of the franchise, the wait may be long, but if the early footage is any indication, it will be well worth it.