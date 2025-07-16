Christian Horner Set for £50 Million Payout After Shock Red Bull Axing

In a move that’s rocked the world of Formula 1, Christian Horner has been officially ousted from Red Bull Racing, ending his 20-year reign as team principal. But while the departure is dramatic, it’s far from a financial loss: the 51-year-old Brit is reportedly set to receive a massive £50–£60 million payout, making this one of the most expensive exits in F1 history.

Red Bull Racing employees at the team’s Milton Keynes base were informed of Christian Horner’s departure on Tuesday. He leaves behind a dominant legacy: 8 Drivers’ Championships, 6 Constructors’ titles, and 124 Grand Prix victories, most of them led by superstar Max Verstappen.







Christian Horner’s £50M+ Golden Goodbye

Horner had more than five years left on his lucrative contract, and with his annual compensation reportedly nearing £9 million in 2023, the total settlement could surpass £50 million, according to The Telegraph, which suggests it might rise closer to £60 million, factoring in bonuses and sponsorship deals.

Notably, Christian Horner was instrumental in securing key commercial partnerships, including those with Visa and Cash App, for both Red Bull Racing and its sister team, Racing Point. His high-profile position and off-track influence made him one of the sport’s most visible and valuable team principals.

Why Was Christian Horner Sacked?

Red Bull has not publicly disclosed the precise reasons for Christian Horner’s dismissal. However, several factors are believed to have contributed, including a controversial internal scandal in early 2024 involving a staff complaint (he was later cleared), tensions with Max Verstappen’s camp, and shifting ownership dynamics within the Red Bull parent company.

Red Bull’s Thai majority stakeholder Chalerm Yoovidhya, once seen as Christian Horner’s staunch ally, is believed to have pulled back support following internal restructuring. With Mark Mateschitz and Fides Trustees SA now influencing control, Horner’s position grew increasingly unstable.

Could Horner Jump to Ferrari or Alpine?

Despite the dramatic exit,Christian Horner’s future in F1 remains an open question. He was previously courted by Ferrari in 2022, and rumors are swirling about a possible return offer with team principal Fred Vasseur’s contract set to expire later this year.

Alpine is another likely suitor. The embattled team is seeking stability after years of turmoil and has recently brought in Steve Nielsen and Flavio Briatore as advisors. Christian Horner’s longstanding relationship with Briatore could pave the way for a leadership role there.

Aston Martin, too, has been floated as a wildcard option, especially with their aggressive bid to challenge Red Bull’s dominance. But with Andy Cowell newly installed, that seat may be filled for now.

F1’s Costliest Sacking?

Christian Horner’s termination raises questions about how his payout fits within F1’s cost cap rules. While senior executive compensation typically falls outside the $140.4 million budget limit, the lack of a termination exemption post-2022 could create compliance gray areas for Red Bull.

Regardless, Christian Horner walks away not just with a full wallet but a legacy that reshaped modern Formula 1—and plenty of offers likely waiting in the wings. Will it be Ferrari, Alpine, or a wild card?