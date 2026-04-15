BMW F 450 GS India Launch on April 23: Specs, Features, Price & What to Expect

With the discontinuation of the BMW G 310 GS, the F 450 GS steps in to fill the gap, offering more power, improved features, and enhanced touring capability.

BMW Motorrad is set to strengthen its presence in the Indian adventure motorcycle segment with the launch of the BMW F 450 GS on April 23. Positioned as the new entry point into the iconic GS lineup, the motorcycle is expected to attract touring enthusiasts and off-road riders alike.

With the discontinuation of the BMW G 310 GS, the F 450 GS steps in to fill the gap, offering more power, improved features, and enhanced touring capability.

Made in India: BMW-TVS Partnership

One of the biggest highlights of the F 450 GS is its local manufacturing. The bike is being produced in India by TVS Motor Company at its Hosur facility, reinforcing its long-standing partnership with BMW Motorrad.

This collaboration has already proven successful with smaller-capacity motorcycles, and the BMW F 450 GS marks a step forward into the mid-capacity segment.

Local production is also expected to help BMW price the motorcycle competitively in India.

Engine, Performance & Riding Dynamics

At the heart of the BMW F 450 GS lies a 420cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine producing 48hp and 43Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, delivering a balance between highway cruising and off-road capability.

The bike also comes equipped with BMW’s Shift Assistant Pro, allowing clutchless upshifts and downshifts for smoother riding.

Weighing in at 178kg (kerb), the F 450 GS is designed to be relatively lightweight for an adventure tourer, making it accessible for both beginners and experienced riders.

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Features & Technology

BMW has packed the F 450 GS with modern features to enhance both comfort and performance. The motorcycle includes:

Quad-LED daytime running lamps inspired by the flagship BMW R 1300 GS

BMW’s Easy Ride Clutch (ERC) for improved control and reduced rider fatigue

Multiple riding variants, including Basic, Exclusive, Sport, and Trophy (expected in India)

The ERC system, standard on the Trophy variant, can also be retrofitted to other trims, offering flexibility for buyers.

Design & Global Debut Journey

The BMW F 450 GS was first unveiled as a concept at EICMA 2024 before making its production debut at EICMA 2025.

Its design carries forward the rugged GS DNA, featuring a tall stance, aggressive styling, and practical ergonomics suited for long-distance touring and off-road adventures.

Expected Price & Market Positioning

The BMW F 450 GS is expected to be priced around ₹5 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it competitively in India’s growing mid-capacity adventure segment.

With its combination of premium branding, advanced features, and local manufacturing, the bike aims to appeal to riders looking to upgrade from entry-level models.

The upcoming launch marks an important milestone for BMW Motorrad in India. By introducing a more powerful and feature-rich entry-level GS, the brand is likely to attract a wider audience of adventure enthusiasts.

As anticipation builds ahead of the April 23 launch, the F 450 GS could become one of the most talked-about motorcycles of 2026 in India.