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Agilitas Raises $23.6 Million to Fuel Global Sportswear Ambitions From India

Agilitas Raises $23.6 Million to Fuel Global Sportswear Ambitions From India 225 Crore Nexus Venture Partners Virat Kohli Rainmaker by Zerodha Lotto

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Agilitas Raises $23.6 Million to Fuel Global Sportswear Ambitions From India

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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Bengaluru-based sportswear platform Agilitas has raised $23.6 Million (₹225 crore INR)  in fresh funding as it looks to strengthen its position as a global sportswear player built in India. The investment includes a $21 Million (₹200 crore) follow-on round from Nexus Venture Partners and $2.6 Million (₹25 crore) from Rainmatter by Zerodha.

The latest capital infusion is expected to support the company’s expansion across manufacturing, brand development, retail operations, and technology, reinforcing its vision of creating a fully integrated sportswear ecosystem that can compete on the global stage.

Building an End-to-End Sportswear Platform

Founded with the ambition of transforming India’s role in the sportswear industry, Agilitas has steadily expanded its footprint since its launch. The company’s growth accelerated significantly following its acquisition of Mochiko Shoes in 2023.

Since then, manufacturing revenues have more than doubled, growing from ₹642 crore in FY23 to approximately ₹1,350 crore in FY26. Today, Agilitas manufactures products for both its own brands and partner sports footwear companies across multiple categories.

The latest funding round builds upon earlier investments, including ₹100 crore from Nexus Venture Partners and ₹400 crore from funds advised by Convergent Finance LLP in 2023.

Atul Bajaj, Abhishek Ganguly & Amit Prabhu- Co-Founders, Agilitas

Atul Bajaj, Abhishek Ganguly & Amit Prabhu- Co-Founders, Agilitas

Strong Backing From Athletes and Industry Leaders

Agilitas has attracted support from several prominent figures in sports and entertainment. Strategic investors include Virat Kohli, who has invested ₹40 crore in the company, along with Anushka Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Hardy Sandhu, and Abhishek Sharma.

In a sign of confidence in the company’s future, 58 employees also participated in an internal investment round in 2025.

 

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A post shared by Agilitas (@agilitas_sports)

Lotto, One8, and Sportsyard Drive Expansion

Agilitas has moved aggressively beyond manufacturing into consumer-facing businesses. In July 2025, the company launched the sportswear brand Lotto in India, which has reportedly gained momentum across multiple sales channels.

The company is also preparing to launch One8, a high-performance sportswear brand co-founded with Virat Kohli, on June 21, 2026. The brand will focus on innovation, functionality, and performance-driven design.

Meanwhile, Agilitas has entered the sports retail sector through Sportsyard, a large-format multi-brand retail concept featuring global names such as Nike, adidas, New Balance, ASICS, Puma, and Skechers.

Following the strong performance of its first Bengaluru outlet, which became profitable within two months, the company plans to open 10 additional stores across India during the current financial year.

Betting on India’s Growing Sports Economy

Agilitas has also strengthened its brand portfolio through partnerships with influential athletes. Recently, Sania Mirza joined as Brand Partner and Chief Advisor for Women’s Sport for Lotto, while Smriti Mandhana was appointed co-creator for women’s performance products under One8.

CEO Abhishek Ganguly said the company’s goal is to build a sportswear business spanning manufacturing, product innovation, branding, and retail. Investors echoed confidence in Agilitas’ ability to create a globally competitive sportswear platform from India.

With fresh funding, expanding retail operations, and new brand launches on the horizon, Agilitas is positioning itself as one of India’s most ambitious sportswear companies as it targets both domestic and international growth.

  • Agilitas Raises $23.6 Million to Fuel Global Sportswear Ambitions From India 225 Crore Nexus Venture Partners Virat Kohli Rainmaker by Zerodha Lotto
  • Atul Bajaj, Abhishek Ganguly & Amit Prabhu- Co-Founders, Agilitas
  • Agilitas Raises $23.6 Million to Fuel Global Sportswear Ambitions From India 225 Crore Nexus Venture Partners Virat Kohli Rainmaker by Zerodha Lotto
  • Atul Bajaj, Abhishek Ganguly & Amit Prabhu- Co-Founders, Agilitas

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