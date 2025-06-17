Air India Dreamliner Flight Turns Back Mid-Air Days After Fatal Crash That Killed 241

Air India faced renewed turbulence on Monday as one of its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, flight AI315, was forced to return to Hong Kong shortly after takeoff due to a “technical issue.” The dramatic U-turn, which occurred just days after a devastating crash that killed 241 passengers and crew, has intensified public scrutiny over the airline’s safety practices and raised fresh concerns about the reliability of Boeing’s 787 aircraft.

The Air India flight return incident involved a seven-year-old Dreamliner en route to New Delhi. According to data from AirNav Radar, the plane reached an altitude of 22,000 feet before abruptly beginning its descent. In air traffic control recordings posted on LiveATC.net, the pilot can be heard informing controllers of a developing issue shortly after takeoff: “For technical reasons, sir, we would like to stay closer to Hong Kong… maybe we will come back and land back into Hong Kong once we sort out the problem.” Ultimately, the flight crew decided, “We don’t want to continue further,” and safely returned to the airport.

Air India confirmed to Reuters that the return was a “precautionary measure” and that the aircraft was undergoing inspection as part of an “abundant precaution” policy.







Still Reeling from a National Tragedy

The Air India Hong Kong flight scare comes at a particularly sensitive time for Air India, which is still mourning the catastrophic crash of flight AI171 last Thursday. That aircraft, also a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, plummeted shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad en route to London Gatwick. Only one person survived.

Viswashkumar Ramesh, the sole survivor, described his miraculous escape in harrowing detail: “I can’t explain. When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I saw people dying.”

Air India has since posted a somber statement on X (formerly Twitter): “Air India remains in mourning on the tragic loss of 241 passengers and crew members aboard flight AI171. Our hearts are with the families, loved ones, and communities affected by the accident.”

Chairman Urges Reform Amid Grief and Criticism

In an internal memo, Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran acknowledged the wave of public criticism but urged employees to use the tragedy as a catalyst for change. “This must be a moment where we build a safer, stronger airline,” he said.

As regulators and aviation safety watchdogs investigate both incidents, the pressure is mounting on Air India and Boeing. Monday’s return flight may have ended without harm, but it has further shaken public confidence in a flag carrier already under intense global scrutiny.

With passenger safety now at the forefront of the conversation, Air India faces a critical juncture in restoring trust—and proving it can navigate out of the crisis.