Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Air India Dreamliner Flight Turns Back Mid-Air Days After Fatal Crash That Killed 241

Air India Dreamliner Flight Turns Back Mid-Air Days After Fatal Crash That Killed 241 Boeing Dreamliner

Aviation

Air India Dreamliner Flight Turns Back Mid-Air Days After Fatal Crash That Killed 241

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Air India faced renewed turbulence on Monday as one of its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, flight AI315, was forced to return to Hong Kong shortly after takeoff due to a “technical issue.” The dramatic U-turn, which occurred just days after a devastating crash that killed 241 passengers and crew, has intensified public scrutiny over the airline’s safety practices and raised fresh concerns about the reliability of Boeing’s 787 aircraft.

The Air India flight return incident involved a seven-year-old Dreamliner en route to New Delhi. According to data from AirNav Radar, the plane reached an altitude of 22,000 feet before abruptly beginning its descent. In air traffic control recordings posted on LiveATC.net, the pilot can be heard informing controllers of a developing issue shortly after takeoff: “For technical reasons, sir, we would like to stay closer to Hong Kong… maybe we will come back and land back into Hong Kong once we sort out the problem.” Ultimately, the flight crew decided, “We don’t want to continue further,” and safely returned to the airport.

Air India confirmed to Reuters that the return was a “precautionary measure” and that the aircraft was undergoing inspection as part of an “abundant precaution” policy.



Still Reeling from a National Tragedy

The Air India Hong Kong flight scare comes at a particularly sensitive time for Air India, which is still mourning the catastrophic crash of flight AI171 last Thursday. That aircraft, also a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, plummeted shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad en route to London Gatwick. Only one person survived.

Viswashkumar Ramesh, the sole survivor, described his miraculous escape in harrowing detail: “I can’t explain. When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I saw people dying.”

Air India has since posted a somber statement on X (formerly Twitter): “Air India remains in mourning on the tragic loss of 241 passengers and crew members aboard flight AI171. Our hearts are with the families, loved ones, and communities affected by the accident.”

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%

Chairman Urges Reform Amid Grief and Criticism

In an internal memo, Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran acknowledged the wave of public criticism but urged employees to use the tragedy as a catalyst for change. “This must be a moment where we build a safer, stronger airline,” he said.

As regulators and aviation safety watchdogs investigate both incidents, the pressure is mounting on Air India and Boeing. Monday’s return flight may have ended without harm, but it has further shaken public confidence in a flag carrier already under intense global scrutiny.

With passenger safety now at the forefront of the conversation, Air India faces a critical juncture in restoring trust—and proving it can navigate out of the crisis.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Air India Dreamliner Flight Turns Back Mid-Air Days After Fatal Crash That Killed 241 Boeing Dreamliner

Air India Dreamliner Flight Turns Back Mid-Air Days After Fatal Crash That Killed 241
By June 18, 2025
Justin Bieber Explodes on Paparazzi in Profanity-Filled Rant: “I’m Demanding Respect” Mental Health

Justin Bieber Explodes on Paparazzi in Profanity-Filled Rant: “I’m Demanding Respect”
By June 17, 2025
Pentagon Pizza Tracker May Have Exposed U.S. Knowledge of Israel’s Strike on Iran

Pentagon Pizza Tracker May Have Exposed U.S. Knowledge of Israel’s Strike on Iran
By June 17, 2025
Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. Jennifer Love Hewitt Reclaims Her Final Girl Throne in Chilling New ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Trailer

Jennifer Love Hewitt Reclaims Her Final Girl Throne in Chilling New ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Trailer
By June 17, 2025
‘Reacher’ Season 4 to Tackle Terror Plots and Subway Shocks, Lee Child’s Gone Tomorrow Alan Ritchson Amazon Prime Video

‘Reacher’ Season 4 to Tackle Terror Plots and Subway Shocks, Lee Child’s Gone Tomorrow
By June 17, 2025
Steve Carell Dances Through Northwestern University Commencement with Kindness and Comedy Graduation Speech

Steve Carell Dances Through Northwestern Commencement with Kindness and Comedy
By June 17, 2025
Chevrolet Unveils 1,250-HP 2026 Corvette ZR1X to Take On Ferrari, McLaren GM

Chevrolet Unveils 1,250-HP 2026 Corvette ZR1X to Take On Ferrari, McLaren
By June 18, 2025
SoftTech’s AutoDCR Rolled Out by SRA to Accelerate Urban Redevelopment in Mumbai Mumbai Slum Slum Rehabilitation Authority AI Online Building permission System

SoftTech’s AutoDCR Rolled Out by SRA to Accelerate Urban Redevelopment in Mumbai
By June 17, 2025
How Villgro and 360 ONE Turned ₹2.35 Crore Into ₹17.9 Crore of Impact for India’s Marginalised Farmers

How Villgro and 360 ONE Foundation Turned ₹2.35 Crore Into ₹17.9 Crore of Impact for India’s Marginalised Farmers
By June 17, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
SoftTech’s AutoDCR Rolled Out by SRA to Accelerate Urban Redevelopment in Mumbai Mumbai Slum Slum Rehabilitation Authority AI Online Building permission System

SoftTech’s AutoDCR Rolled Out by SRA to Accelerate Urban Redevelopment in Mumbai
By June 17, 2025
Bitget Partners with UNICEF to Launch Game-Changing Blockchain Courses for Girls

Bitget Partners with UNICEF to Launch Game-Changing Blockchain Courses for Girls
By June 16, 2025
Drake and Kai Cenat to Give Away $300K Live on Twitch as Kendrick Lamar Plays Toronto SZA Livestream Somebody Loves Me

Drake and Kai Cenat to Give Away $300K Live on Twitch as Kendrick Lamar Plays Toronto
By June 12, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Justin Bieber Explodes on Paparazzi in Profanity-Filled Rant: “I’m Demanding Respect” Mental Health

Justin Bieber Explodes on Paparazzi in Profanity-Filled Rant: “I’m Demanding Respect”
By June 17, 2025
Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide Swiss Alps Glacier landslide Drone Blatten Village

Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide
By May 29, 2025
Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption

Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption
By May 24, 2025
Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free Will Smith Vegans Meal I Love You Food Truck

E! News

Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover

Epic Games

XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover
To Top
Loading...