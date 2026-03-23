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Air Canada Plane Collides With Vehicle at LaGuardia Runway, Multiple Injuries Reported

Air Canada Plane Collides With Vehicle at LaGuardia Airport New York Runway, Multiple Injuries Reported

Aviation

Air Canada Plane Collides With Vehicle at LaGuardia Runway, Multiple Injuries Reported

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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A serious runway incident at LaGuardia Airport has left multiple people injured after an Air Canada aircraft collided with a ground vehicle late Sunday night.

The collision occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. as the plane was completing its landing procedure. According to initial reports, the aircraft struck a Port Authority fire truck stationed on or crossing the runway, prompting an immediate emergency response.

Authorities confirmed that at least four individuals were injured in the incident, including two Port Authority Police Department (PAPD) officers.

Injuries Reported Among Crew and First Responders

Emergency officials stated that the injured included a PAPD sergeant and officer, both of whom suffered broken bones but are expected to recover. Additionally, the pilot and co-pilot onboard the aircraft were reported to have sustained serious injuries.

The flight, identified as an Air Canada Express service from Montreal, was carrying approximately 76 passengers and four crew members. Fortunately, no passengers were reported injured, a detail officials highlighted as a significant relief given the severity of the crash.

Ground Stop and Travel Disruptions Across New York

Following the collision, aviation authorities issued a full ground stop at LaGuardia Airport, halting all incoming and outgoing flights.

Travelers across New York City faced widespread disruptions, including flight cancellations, delays, and road closures near the airport. Emergency vehicles flooded the runway area, while officials urged commuters to avoid the vicinity.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the ground stop was due to an “aircraft emergency,” while the National Transportation Safety Board launched an investigation into the incident.

What Caused the Runway Collision?

The exact cause of the collision remains unclear, but early indications suggest a breakdown in runway coordination.

Air traffic control audio reportedly captured the moments leading up to the crash, including clearance given to a ground vehicle to cross the runway, followed by an urgent warning to stop seconds before impact.

Weather conditions may also have been a factor. The incident occurred after a night of heavy rain across the region, with visible water accumulation on the runway. However, officials have not confirmed whether the weather directly contributed to the accident.

Aircraft and Speed Details Raise Questions

The aircraft involved was a CRJ-900 regional jet, commonly used for short-haul routes. Reports suggest the plane was traveling significantly faster than typical taxiing speeds at the time of impact.

While taxiing, aircraft usually move at around 5 mph; preliminary data indicate the plane may have been moving at a higher speed during landing rollout, intensifying the impact.

Investigators are expected to examine whether speed, visibility, or communication lapses played a role in the collision.

 

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Broader Concerns Over Aviation Safety and Staffing

The incident comes amid growing concerns about aviation staffing and operational pressures in the United States.

Recent reports have highlighted workforce shortages in airport operations and air traffic control, raising questions about whether such factors could contribute to runway safety risks.

While officials have not directly linked staffing issues to this collision, the broader context underscores the urgency of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities from multiple agencies are now working to determine the root cause of the accident. Officials have promised a thorough review to ensure accountability and prevent future incidents.

As the investigation continues, the LaGuardia runway collision serves as a stark reminder of the complexities and risks involved in modern air travel.

  • Air Canada Plane Collides With Vehicle at LaGuardia Airport New York Runway, Multiple Injuries Reported
  • Air Canada Plane Collides With Vehicle at LaGuardia Airport New York Runway, Multiple Injuries Reported

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