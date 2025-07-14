Southend Airport Rocked by Plane Crash: Cause Unknown, Casualties Still Unconfirmed

A chilling tragedy unfolded Sunday afternoon at London Southend Airport when a Beechcraft B200 aircraft operated by Zeusch Aviation crashed shortly after takeoff, erupting into flames and grounding all airport operations. The exact number of casualties in the London plane crash remains unknown as authorities launch a full investigation into the incident.

A Routine Takeoff Turns Catastrophic

The aircraft, flight SUZ1, took off at 3:48 PM BST, bound for Lelystad, Netherlands, according to Flightradar24. Moments after liftoff, it began to bank sharply to the left, inverting midair before crashing headfirst into the ground. The crash sent a massive fireball and black smoke into the sky, witnessed by stunned onlookers.







Emergency Response in Full Force

The East of England Ambulance Service dispatched an extensive emergency team, including four ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, three senior paramedics, and the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance. The Essex Fire and Rescue Service also rushed four engines and off-road vehicles to the crash site, while Essex Police secured the area and evacuated the nearby Rochford Hundred Golf Club as a precaution.

As of Monday morning, the airport remains closed, with EasyJet confirming flight cancellations and diversions. Officials have urged passengers to contact their airlines directly and to avoid the area while emergency and investigative teams remain on-site to gather information on the London plane crash.

Was It a Medical Flight?

The aircraft was equipped for medical evacuations and organ transplant missions, raising speculation that it may have been on such a mission. However, Zeusch Aviation has not confirmed whether any patients were on board the London plane crash or revealed how many people were involved.

The Dutch operator stated: “We are actively supporting the authorities with the investigation. Our thoughts are with everyone affected.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC News UK (@bbcnewsuk)

Investigation Underway

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has deployed a multi-disciplinary team to Southend, including experts in aircraft operations, engineering, and human factors. The cause of the London plane crash remains undetermined, though early witness accounts suggest a catastrophic mechanical failure or control loss shortly after takeoff.

Authorities are also looking into reports that another aircraft—a Cessna—left the runway about 40 minutes earlier, though it’s unclear if there’s any connection.

Political and Public Reactions

David Burton-Sampson, Labour MP for Southend West and Leigh, posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Please keep away and allow emergency services to do their work. My thoughts are with everyone involved.”

The crash has shaken both the local community and the aviation sector, as questions mount over air safety protocols, aircraft maintenance, and the response capabilities of smaller regional airports.

As Southend remains grounded, the nation watches closely for answers.