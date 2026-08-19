Heart Aerospace says an X1 flight used only around $5 worth of electricity, a figure that immediately highlights the potential economics of electric aviation.

Heart Aerospace’s massive X1 has completed its first battery-only flight, delivering a major breakthrough for electric aviation while exposing the technology’s biggest problem: range.

The electric aviation revolution just took a major step into the sky.

Heart Aerospace’s X1, described by the company as the world’s largest fully battery-electric plane to fly, has successfully completed its maiden flight in New York, marking a potentially significant milestone in the race to replace conventional aircraft with cleaner propulsion.

But while the 30-seat aircraft’s first flight is grabbing headlines, travelers shouldn’t expect to board a fully electric airliner on their next vacation.

The X1 took off from Plattsburgh International Airport and remained airborne for 27 minutes, reaching approximately 1,100 feet while running entirely on battery power. The aircraft carried just one pilot during the test and no passengers.

Meet the X1 Electric Aircraft

The aircraft’s scale makes the flight particularly notable.

Heart Aerospace’s X1 features a 106-foot wingspan, measures roughly 76 feet from nose to tail, and weighs more than 25,000 pounds. That puts the demonstrator in a completely different category from the small electric aircraft that have already conducted test flights.

Heart Aerospace founder and CEO Anders Forslund called the achievement a demonstration of electric flight “at the scale of a commercial airliner.”

The company says the test represents an important step toward its ultimate target: the ES-30, a hybrid-electric regional aircraft that Heart hopes to put into commercial service by 2031.

Airlines including United Airlines, Air Canada and JSX have already expressed interest in the aircraft.

The $5 Flight Claim Has a Catch

Heart Aerospace says an X1 flight used only around $5 worth of electricity, a figure that immediately highlights the potential economics of electric aviation.

Electric motors have fewer moving components than conventional aircraft engines, which could reduce maintenance costs. Airlines could also become less exposed to volatile jet-fuel prices.

Heart claims those advantages could eventually make the ES-30 approximately 40% cheaper to operate than comparable conventional regional aircraft.

But that doesn’t mean a $5 flight is around the corner.

The electricity figure represents raw energy consumption rather than the complete cost of operating an aircraft. Crew, insurance, airport charges, maintenance, battery degradation and infrastructure would all add to the real expense.

Whether those savings would eventually translate into cheaper tickets remains an open question.

Battery Range Is Aviation’s Biggest Problem

The X1’s achievement also highlights the enormous challenge facing fully electric aviation: batteries are heavy.

Unlike a conventional aircraft, which becomes lighter as it burns fuel, an electric aircraft carries essentially the same battery weight throughout its flight.

Heart says the X1 can travel roughly 125 miles on battery power alone. That is impressive for an aircraft of its size, but not enough to replace most regional airline routes while maintaining appropriate reserves.

The company’s solution is hybrid propulsion.

The planned ES-30 will combine electric motors with a combustion-powered range extender, allowing its range to approach 500 miles.

That could make the aircraft suitable for shorter regional routes while still delivering many of the efficiency benefits of electric propulsion.

Electric Planes Are Coming From Multiple Directions

Heart isn’t alone in chasing electric aviation.

Companies including BETA Technologies, Eviation, Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation are developing electric or hybrid aircraft for different markets.

BETA, for example, has demonstrated electric aircraft designed for conventional runway operations as well as vertical takeoff and landing. Its aircraft are being positioned for applications ranging from passenger transport to medical logistics and package delivery.

Other projects are targeting air taxis and short-distance transportation rather than traditional airline service.

The Future May Be Hybrid First

The X1’s first flight doesn’t mean electric jets are about to replace Boeing or Airbus aircraft.

Instead, it demonstrates that battery propulsion is beginning to scale beyond tiny experimental aircraft.

The likely near-term winner may be hybrid-electric aviation, particularly for regional routes where shorter distances make battery propulsion more practical.

If battery energy density continues improving, today’s hybrid aircraft could eventually become a bridge toward fully electric commercial aviation.

For now, however, Heart Aerospace’s X1 has delivered something aviation has been waiting years to see: a genuinely large battery-powered aircraft taking flight.