ideaForge Raises $5.2 Million Through QIP to Expand Defence Drone Business

Despite the fundraising, ideaForge stock declined. Analysts noted that investor attention will now shift to how efficiently ideaForge deploys the new capital to expand its product portfolio and capture opportunities in the rapidly evolving global drone market.

Shares of ideaForge Technology Ltd ended lower on Tuesday after the company completed a $5.2 million (₹500-crore) Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), even as the fundraising attracted strong participation from leading domestic and global institutional investors.

The drone technology company’s stock slipped as much as 3.85% during intraday trade to ₹876 on the BSE before recovering some losses to close 0.67% lower at ₹905. The decline followed two consecutive sessions of gains, during which the defence stock had rallied nearly 7% after the board approved the institutional fundraise.

The latest fundraising strengthens ideaForge’s balance sheet and provides fresh capital to support expansion in advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS), defence technologies and international markets.

₹500-crore QIP attracts marquee investors

In a regulatory filing, ideaForge confirmed the successful allotment of 62.89 lakh equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each at an issue price of ₹795 per share.

The issue price represented a discount of 4.89% to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)-determined floor price.

The institutional placement witnessed participation from several well-known investment funds, including HDFC Mutual Fund – HDFC Defence Fund, Franklin India Small Cap Fund, Bandhan Infrastructure Fund, Arohi Emerging India Master Fund, ACM Global Fund VCC, HARA Global Master Fund Ltd, and other institutional investors.

According to the company, the proceeds will primarily be used to strengthen working capital and finance the next phase of growth.

Focus shifts to combat drones and autonomous systems

Ankit Mehta, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of ideaForge Technology, said the strong investor response reflected confidence in both the company’s long-term strategy and the expanding opportunities within the drone and deep technology sectors.

Mehta said the fresh capital would enable the company to accelerate product development, strengthen execution capabilities and expand its portfolio beyond traditional intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) drones.

The company is increasingly investing in combat drones, logistics platforms, autonomous mission systems, and technologies capable of operating in electronic warfare environments.

“Our continued investment in indigenous innovation is aimed at building trusted sovereign unmanned systems that can address the evolving needs of defence, homeland security and critical infrastructure, both in India and globally,” Mehta said.

Building on India’s drone ecosystem

ideaForge has established itself as one of India’s leading drone manufacturers with vertically integrated capabilities across research, design, manufacturing and deployment.

The company has played a key role in supplying indigenous UAVs to defence forces, government agencies and enterprise customers for applications including surveillance, mapping, disaster management and infrastructure inspection.

Industry demand for domestically manufactured drones has risen sharply following increased government support for indigenous defence production and expanding applications for unmanned systems across military and civilian sectors.

The company has also expanded its research and manufacturing presence across Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and the United States, supporting its ambitions in international markets.

Strong year for order inflows

The capital raise comes during a period of strong operational momentum for ideaForge.

The company said it has witnessed record order inflows, improved execution across defence and civil businesses, and sustained investment in next-generation technologies.

With global demand for sovereign drone solutions continuing to grow, management believes the additional capital will strengthen its competitive position in both domestic and overseas markets.

ideaForge has consistently focused on developing advanced UAV technologies designed and manufactured in India, aligning with the government’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Why the stock declined despite the fundraise

Market participants attributed Tuesday’s decline largely to profit booking following the stock’s sharp gains over the previous two trading sessions.

Qualified Institutional Placements typically involve issuing fresh shares at a discount to prevailing market prices, which can create short-term pressure on stock prices despite strengthening the company’s financial position.

Analysts noted that investor attention will now shift to how efficiently ideaForge deploys the new capital to expand its product portfolio and capture opportunities in the rapidly evolving global drone market.

As defence spending rises and unmanned systems become increasingly central to modern military and security operations, ideaForge’s successful fundraising is expected to support its ambitions of becoming a larger global player in the UAV and defence technology industry.