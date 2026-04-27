India’s Green Infrastructure Leap: Cement-Free and Carbon-Negative Roads Debut in Bengaluru

India’s push toward sustainable infrastructure has received a significant boost as Eco Path Innovations unveiled two landmark projects in Bengaluru, the country’s first cement-free concrete road and a carbon-negative bituminous road. These developments signal a potential shift in how urban infrastructure can be designed to reduce environmental impact while maintaining performance and durability.

At a time when India is balancing rapid urbanisation with climate commitments, such innovations could redefine construction practices across the country.

India’s First Cement-Free Concrete Road

The Eco Path’s first milestone involved building a cement-free cast-in-situ concrete road at the Army Public School Bengaluru. Unlike traditional construction methods that rely heavily on cement, a major contributor to global carbon emissions, the project used 100% cement-free concrete combined with fiberglass composite rebars instead of steel.

This approach eliminated the need for conventional cement, resulting in a reduction of approximately 34 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. More importantly, the road has reportedly maintained strong performance for over a year, demonstrating that sustainability does not have to come at the cost of durability.

Carbon-Negative Road Sets New Benchmark

In a second industry-first, Eco Path developed a carbon-negative bituminous road at American Air Filters. Unlike conventional roads that add to carbon emissions during construction, this project used a proprietary mix and engineering process that enabled it to absorb more carbon than it emitted.

The result: a net reduction of around 3 tonnes of CO₂, making it India’s first verified carbon-negative road. This achievement highlights the possibility of infrastructure projects not just reducing harm but actively contributing to environmental restoration.

Beyond Roads: A Holistic Approach

Eco Path’s innovations extend beyond road construction. The company has deployed cement-free solutions in pavers, kerbstones, drainage systems, and external development works across residential and agricultural projects.

These technologies bring multiple benefits: reduced water usage by eliminating curing requirements, conservation of natural resources, and a significant drop in embodied carbon. Such solutions are particularly relevant in water-stressed regions and rapidly expanding urban centres.

A Scalable Model for Future

India’s infrastructure sector is one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, largely due to cement production. Innovations like cement-free construction offer a viable pathway to align development with climate goals.

However, the broader challenge lies in scaling these solutions. Adoption will depend on policy support, industry awareness, and cost competitiveness. If successfully integrated into mainstream infrastructure planning, such technologies could transform India’s environmental footprint.

Sourabh Kumar, founder of Eco Path Innovations, emphasised that sustainable infrastructure must become the norm rather than the exception. His vision of reducing 10 million tonnes of carbon emissions by 2030 reflects the growing ambition within India’s climate-tech ecosystem.