Uber Air Is Cleared for Takeoff: Book an Electric Air Taxi in the App

The future of transportation is about to lift off. Uber has unveiled Uber Air, powered by Joby Aviation, giving riders the ability to book all-electric air taxis directly inside the Uber app.

The first commercial flights are expected to launch in Dubai later this year, in collaboration with the city’s Roads and Transport Authority. The milestone marks a significant step in the evolution of urban air mobility and positions Dubai as an early adopter of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) technology.

How Uber Air Will Work

Booking a flight will feel familiar to anyone who has used Uber before. Riders simply enter their destination in the app. If the route qualifies, Uber Air, powered by Joby, will appear as a travel option alongside traditional ride choices.

With a single tap, users can book a seamless multi-modal journey. That includes ground transportation — such as Uber Black — to and from designated vertiports, plus the electric air taxi flight itself.

The goal is to integrate air travel into everyday city transport, reducing traffic congestion and drastically cutting commute times in dense urban centers.

Inside Joby’s All-Electric Air Taxi

Joby’s aircraft is designed to accommodate up to 4 passengers and 1 certified commercial pilot. The cabin features large panoramic windows, offering sweeping views of the city skyline during flight.

Technically, the aircraft uses six tilting propellers that allow it to take off and land vertically before transitioning into forward flight. It can travel at speeds of up to 200 mph and has a range of approximately 100 miles on a single charge.

Importantly, the air taxi is engineered for urban integration. With multiple safety redundancies and a low acoustic profile, the aircraft is designed to blend into city soundscapes rather than disrupt them — a critical factor for widespread adoption.

Safety and Certification Progress

Before launching commercial operations in the United States, Joby Aviation must complete certification with the Federal Aviation Administration. The company has already flown more than 50,000 test miles and is currently in the final phase of regulatory approval.

The Dubai debut will serve as a proving ground as Uber and Joby refine operations ahead of broader global expansion.

What’s Next for Uber Air?

The partnership between Uber and Joby dates back to 2019. In 2021, Joby Aviation acquired Uber Elevate, the ride-hailing giant’s former urban air mobility division, consolidating efforts to commercialize electric air taxi services.

Expansion plans go far beyond Dubai. Future target markets include New York City, Los Angeles, the United Kingdom, and Japan. The companies have also announced plans to integrate helicopter services into the Uber platform in 2026, paving the way for a fully integrated air mobility network.

The Future of Transportation Takes Flight

Uber Air represents more than a flashy tech upgrade. It signals a shift toward sustainable aviation, reduced emissions, and multi-modal city transport systems designed for efficiency.

If successful, booking a flight across town could soon be as simple as ordering a car — except this time, you’ll be traveling 200 miles per hour above the traffic below.

The era of electric air taxis is no longer science fiction. It’s taxiing down the runway.