Chocolate launched under the name of Dhoni’s iconic Helicopter Shot

CSK skipper MS Dhoni has not only inspired budding cricketers with his iconic helicopter shot, it has also become an inspiration for artisanal chocolates launched by food and beverage start-up 7InkBrews. The former Indian captain is also a stakeholder in the start-up which has launched an exciting new range of artisanal chocolates and beverages (non- alcoholic and alcoholic) under the brand Copter7. The company based out of Mumbai is founded by Mohit Bhagchandani and co-founded by Adil Mistry and Kunal Patel.









Built around the attributes of a champion cricketer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and inspired by his signature ‘helicopter shot’, hence the name Copter7. It’s also one of the rare instances of a brand inspired by a champion personality, making this a compelling new launch to look out for. After the brand launch in Mumbai, Pune, Goa and Bangalore, the products will also be launched in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Punjab and Chandigarh over the next few months.

“When you believe so strongly in the vision of a company, it makes the association that much more meaningful. I am truly elated to be a shareholder and brand ambassador for a company like 7Ink Brews,” Dhoni was quoted as saying in a press release issued by the company.

The company also has plans to take the brand international, starting with markets like the UAE and Singapore soon. Taking inspiration from the proud call of ‘Make in India’, these products are passionately formulated in India, keeping international tastebuds in mind.

“The packaging and labelling is another noteworthy feature, inspired by Dhoni’s different jerseys and their colours.”

Mohit Bhagchandani, founder and managing director said the brand would look to capitalise on Dhoni’s “undying ‘can’t stop, won’t stop’ spirit”.

For the chocolates, the company has teamed up with well-known chocolatier and chef David Belo of Mysore-based craft chocolate brand Naviluna.

“Using sustainably-grown cacao sourced from Southern India, these bean-to-bar chocolates are all-organic, vegan and GMO-free, allowing you to appreciate the qualities of the Indian cacao bean in its full glory,” the company stated.